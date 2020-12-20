We're cloudy today as a cold front crosses over us.
It's pretty chilly today with temperatures in the 30s. At least there is no wind chill.
Because there's no wind and because of our weather pattern, there is an Air Quality Alert today. This means the air at the ground is not moving, so as people burn fires, pollutants build up on the air. You might even smell a nearby fire when you're outside today.
As for the alert, pay no attention to it unless you have severe respiratory issues. The alert is for people who have those because the amount of pollutants in the air today from fires can make it harder for those folks to breathe. Learn more about the different air pollutant levels.
On Monday, the air still isn't moving much. It's rather cloudy and there's no wind. In the afternoon, there will be a few peeks of sun, but don't expect to see much sun. It'll be sunnier Tuesday afternoon, and it's mostly sunny on Wednesday.
When we have clearer skies on Tuesday and Wednesday, look for Jupiter in the evening just after sunset. It'll be the brightest object in the night sky. Right next to it will be Saturn.
Jupiter and Saturn have been getting really close to each other. In fact, they're so close on Monday that they'd look like one big planet. But, it'll be too cloudy for us to see that.
We'll get some more showers and snow showers from those clouds Monday night.
Philadelphia and the Philly area will see a few showers Monday night. The Poconos, the Lehigh Valley, Schuylkill and Berks Counties will see some snow showers. Some of those snow showers will bring a dusting of snow. Not everyone gets a shower or snow shower Monday night.
Now, on Christmas Eve, everyone gets rain in the afternoon and overnight. At least an inch of rain is on the way, which will help to melt a lot of the snow.
The question is, does the rain end as snow Christmas morning?
One of the future radars we use to forecast wants that rain to switch over to snow Thursday night. If that happens, we'd get a bit more than a dusting of snow and get a White Christmas.
All the other future radars we use to forecast show just rain. So, plan on rain.
But, we'll keep you updated on the potential of a White Christmas all this week on WFMZ, the WFMZ Weather Channel on 69.2, the 69 News Weather App, and right here on WFMZ.com.
If we're talking about the potential of snow, that means it's getting pretty chilly on Friday, and that's true. We're in the 30s as temperatures drop throughout the day. It'll be quite a change from Thursday's 50s!
Both Thursday and Friday will be breezy, but you'll really notice that wind on Friday because of the wind chill it brings.
The cold air settles in even more for the upcoming weekend. Highs will be near 30, and it's still windy on Saturday.
Both Saturday and Sunday of the upcoming weekend will be sunny and dry.
