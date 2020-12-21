SHORT TERM FORECAST

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy.  High: 39.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy.  Scattered Snow Showers and Showers.  Low: 30.

TUESDAY: Becoming Partly Sunny & Breezy.  High: 40.

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

It's rather cloudy today, and there's no wind.  So, it's another one of those days where you'll smell burnt wood in the air from nearby fireplaces.  Our air isn't moving much.

In the afternoon, there will be a few peeks of sun, but don't expect to see much sun. 

So, that means we're cloudy this evening when we could be seeing the "Christmas Star."  Jupiter and Saturn are so close to each other tonight that it would have looked like one big "star" (technically one big planet).

We'll look forward to the pictures and videos of it from the center part of our country where the skies are clear.  It'll actually be cloudy up and down the east coast this evening.

All is not lost.  Head out tomorrow evening when the skies are much clearer or Wednesday night when the skies are clear.  The two planets will still be pretty close to each other, which will look cool. 

jupiter and saturn

Jupiter and Saturn are on the right.  Jupiter is the brighter one.  This picture was taken last week in Northampton County.  Credit: Marty McGuire.

You spot Jupiter no problem!  It's the brightest object in the sky right after sunset.  If you're having trouble, look for the moon and then look right.  Saturn will be much fainter than Jupiter, but it'll be really close to it.

Also tonight, we're tracking some snow showers and some showers.

Philadelphia and the Philly area will see a few showers Monday night.  The Poconos, the Lehigh Valley, and Schuylkill and Berks Counties will see some snow showers.  Some of those snow showers will bring a dusting of snow.  Not everyone gets a shower or snow shower Monday night.

monday night

Future radar shows some passing snow showers, sleet, and showers Monday night.

On Tuesday, we'll become partly sunny by the afternoon.  It'll be pretty breezy.

On Wednesday, the skies are mostly sunny all day.  It won't be windy.

Then, it's cloudy again on Thursday, Christmas Eve.  But, it's also mild!  The high jumps up to the low 50s.

It'll all because of the rain that's on the way.  The rain is bringing up warmer air from the south.

While we're dry in the morning on Christmas Eve, it'll be pretty rain in the afternoon.  The rain continues Thursday night, but the question is, does the rain end as snow Christmas morning?

One of the future radars we use to forecast wants that rain to switch over to snow Thursday night.  If that happens, we'd get a coating to an inch and see a White Christmas. 

christmas morning american

This future radar wants the rain to end as snow Christmas morning.  This is the American future radar.

All the other future radars we use to forecast show some spots switching over to snow, but it'd just be some flurries.  Other spots just get rain.  

Don't get your hopes up for a White Christmas because we'll likely just get flurries, at best, as the rain ends Thursday night.  

euro fri

This is one of several future radars that show only rain on Christmas.

But, we'll keep you updated on the potential of a White Christmas all this week on WFMZ, the WFMZ Weather Channel on 69.2, the 69 News Weather App, and right here on WFMZ.com.

If we're talking about the potential of snow, that means it's getting pretty chilly on Friday.  We're in the 30s as temperatures drop throughout the day.  It'll be quite a change from Thursday's 50s!

Both Thursday and Friday will be breezy, but you'll really notice that wind on Friday because of the wind chill it brings.

The cold air settles in even more for the upcoming weekend.  Highs will be near 30, and it's still windy on Saturday.  

Both Saturday and Sunday of the upcoming weekend will be sunny and dry.

Then we're tracking more rain and snow showers for next Monday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY

Monday 12 21

It's rather cloudy today.

TONIGHT

12 19 tongiht

We're tracking a few showers and a few snow showers tonight.  Not everyone gets a shower or snow shower.

TOMORROW

tomorrow 12 22

The skies turn partly sunny by tomorrow afternoon.

A LOOK AHEAD

xmas 2020

It's a mild and rainy Christmas Eve.  Then, temperatures drop on Friday as we feel the effects of a cold front.

THE WEEK AHEAD

7 day 12 19

It's a sunny and dry upcoming weekend.

