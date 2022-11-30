The next round of rain will arrive early Wednesday as a surge of mild air coming up the East Coast pushes highs back up through the 50s. This rain event won't include any wintry weather but will bring some heavy pockets of rain and windy conditions.
That surge of mild air will be in advance of a cold front that will pass through Wednesday night bringing with it a resurgence of some chillier air and gusty winds for the latter half of the week.
While it will turn much colder to end the week, dry and sunny weather is once again anticipated.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
A quick moving low pressure system will work from the Deep South towards the Great Lakes pushing a cold front towards our region from the west. In advance of this front, some mild air will try to work up the East Coast. High temperatures are expected to grow back to the 50s in the afternoon.
This system will also bring another round of rain, mainly from late morning onward. Temperatures will be warming, so this will be an all-rain event.
Winds will become blustery at time operating between 15 -25 mph and gusting around 40-45 mph. So, if you put out any holiday decorations outside, make sure they are tied down tight!
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
There may be a lingering shower or two around for the early evening hours before skies become clear and the low pressure system departs. It'll still remain breezy and cold air will spill in behind a front.
So, even though it was generally a warmer afternoon, overnight temperatures should tumble to the 20s. Again, with breezy conditions, it could feel like the lower 20s or even the teens in some spots.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Drier weather will return Thursday as skies turn out partly sunny, afternoon highs are only expected to reach the low 40s, and it will feel even colder in the 30s as wind gust at times could still be near 30 miles-per-hour.
Winds should lighten up Thursday night under mainly clear skies with low temperatures again dropping back to chilly levels in the mid 20s.
Then high pressure returns for Friday leading to lighter winds and mostly sunny skies, although high temperatures will remain a chilly in the mid 40s, nighttime temperatures near freezing.
WEEKEND
Stubborn clouds will return over the weekend and a few showers are possible with the next front coming Saturday. Ahead of the front afternoon highs will warm to near 50°, then nighttime temperatures will drop back through 30s.
It's partly cloudy and cooler Sunday with high in the 40s and nighttime temperatures falling to near 30°.
