TODAY: Windy with a wintry mix ending and some sun returning. High: 45
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly. Low: 32
MONDAY: Milder with sunshine and patchy clouds. High: 51 Low: 33
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CARBON, MONROE, LUZERNE, AND PIKE COUNTIES THROUGH 1 PM
While the weekend started dry Saturday, as expected, a soaking rain spilled across the Mason-Dixon Line after dark.
Rainfall totals across the area range from 0.75" to 1.25", and some of that was freezing rain in the higher elevations. Mount Pocono reported a whopping 0.34" of ice through Sunday morning!
While we still think precipitation will taper off from west to east through Sunday afternoon, it won't end as all rain for a good portion of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
A band of heavy rain changed over to heavy snow in central Pennsylvania around sunrise, and that continues to pivot eastward through Sunday afternoon. Any accumulations of an inch or two will be limited to the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey where temperatures are much colder. With that said, a quick coating of snow or graupel on grassy surfaces will be possible as far south as Philadelphia. Fortunately, any frozen stuff will melt on most paved surfaces.
As the storm pulls away later Sunday afternoon, clouds will break for some sunshine. Gusty winds will help "blow dry" the area ahead of near-freezing temperatures overnight, but they'll also make afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 40s feel even colder. So, bundle up to see Jupiter and Venus getting cozy in the southwest sky an hour after sunset. The romantic duo are in "conjuction" then with Saturn to their upper left.
Like waking up from a weird dream, "normal" weather will return for the start of a hopefully shortened work-week. Sunshine is back in full force for both Monday and Tuesday, but one day will be warmer than the other. Highs in the lower 50s Monday will be followed by highs in the upper 50s Tuesday.
We'll tack on another "above normal" day Wednesday with highs making a run at 60 degrees as a storm swings in from the Great Lakes. The same breezy, southwesterly winds responsible for the warm-up will also blow in some showers, too. The bigger impacts will be felt on Thanksgiving when the combination of gusty winds and chilly air will make temperatures in the middle 40s feel more like freezing.
It'll be a cold Turkey Day, but a dry Turkey Day, which is something to be thankful for as we keep any rain or snow off the weather table.
Wishes for a wonderful rest of your weekend!