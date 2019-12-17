Weather Alert

NJZ008-PAZ061-062-171800- /O.CON.KPHI.WW.Y.0021.000000T0000Z-191217T1800Z/ Morris-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Morristown, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 404 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Freezing rain mixed at times with sleet. Additional ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris county. In Pennsylvania, Northampton and Lehigh counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sleet and freezing rain will gradually become rain Tuesday as surface temperatures slowly climb above freezing. Rain will continue Tuesday afternoon, possibly briefly mixing with snow before ending Tuesday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$