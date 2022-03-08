March can be a fickle month weather-wise, and we'll see several examples of that as we move through this week. Spring has been in the air the past few days with record highs being challenged or broken. That is followed by some notably colder temperatures through the middle of the week with even colder and windier weather waiting in the wings for this weekend. And what's cold without a little snow, and there's the chance for some rain and wet snow on Wednesday and then some rain changing to wet snow again on Saturday. Some light accumulations are possible in both instances, but whether it sticks or not, just having snow in the air after 70-75 degree warmth is depressing enough for many of us. While there's no bitter cold air on the way and no major winter storms, winter will prove it has a little life left in it several times through next weekend. Otherwise, temperatures will come down from their high horse the last few days and fall closer to seasonable levels for the first half of March, with just enough cold air for those snow chances. Enjoy the March madness…meteorologically speaking!
TUESDAY NIGHT
Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies early on then clouds will thicken up overnight. After a windy afternoon, winds should settle down tonight as temperatures settle back into the 30s. An area of low pressure begins to inch closer to our area, there could be a few flurries heading into the predawn hours.
WEDNESDAY
A fast moving low pressure system will slip by to our south on Wednesday, but come close enough to provide a rude, wintry reminder. The air will be just cold enough for some wet snow on Wednesday for many of us, with a mix of rain and wet snow towards the Interstate 95 corridor and plain rain closer to the shore. Given the warm ground and marginal temperatures, don't expect anything significant in terms of accumulation. However, at least a few inches of wet snow may accumulate, especially on unpaved surfaces, with less on the roads given the recent warmth. Most of the wet snow (and rain) will fall during the day, with drying towards the evening and overnight hours. Daytime temperatures will only be in the 30s, a far cry from our recent 70s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
It will be a quiet, less windy, and less wintry end to the week with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected both Thursday and Friday, and temperatures close to average. Highs will be around or just shy of 50° on Thursday, and inch up a few degrees into the low 50s on Friday. Another round of windy and changeable weather awaits heading into Saturday.
SATURDAY
Another potent cold front will slide through on Saturday, with a low pressure likely developing along it as well. With mild air out in front, a round of rain is expected, which may change to snow before ending depending on how quick the cold air moves in. Some light accumulation is possible if the cold air is quick enough, and some gusty winds are likely as much colder air will follow the front. Winds may gust over 40mph Saturday into Sunday, with Sunday's highs likely only in the 30s as we'll spring ahead our clocks this weekend, but fall back to winter weather.
