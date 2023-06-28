Thunderstorm chances will linger into Wednesday but will be more isolated as compared to yesterday.
We'll finally have a pair of mainly or entirely dry days to wrap up the week on Thursday and Friday.
Shower and storm chances return for the upcoming holiday weekend as an unsettled and summery pattern returns.
After some very humid weather to start the week and fuel the widespread thunderstorms, humidity levels may ease just a bit lower the second half of this week.
Temperature-wise, we'll remain a little below our average high for late June (mid 80s) and mostly see upper 70s and low 80s for much of the rest of this week.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
The wettest weather will be behind us as the aforementioned cold front finally works offshore, but it won't push through fast enough to entirely spare us of an additional thunderstorm threat on Wednesday.
The day looks drier overall than the previous few, but a few pop-up showers or an afternoon thunderstorm, albeit more hit-or-miss in nature, will be possible especially the second half of the day.
Humidity won't be as high but certainly more tolerable than previous days.
Temperatures will also be a touch cooler after the passage of the front with highs dialing back to the upper 70s and nighttime temperatures near 60 degrees.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Summer will be more than a week old later this week, and we will have yet had a sunny, warm, and entirely dry summer day so far this season.
Thursday and Friday will be our opportunities, as thunderstorm chances return as soon as the first weekend of July, this upcoming weekend.
Enjoy more sunshine and lower humidity to close out the final few days of June. There may be a few more clouds later Friday and possibly a shower or storm late or overnight.
Highs will be near normal in the middle 80s with nights in the 60s.
WEEKEND
Summery conditions return for the holiday weekend but there's still no sustained hot weather in our forecast through early July.
Humidity levels go back up and so does the chance for showers and thunderstorms.
The weekend itself doesn't look like a washout out; however, you will be dodging some wet weather throughout the day. So, any plans outside may need to be paused briefly as a shower or thunderstorm passes through.
