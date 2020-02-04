Weather Alert

NJZ009-010-PAZ061-105-051100- /O.NEW.KPHI.WW.Y.0004.200206T0300Z-200206T1500Z/ Hunterdon-Somerset-Lehigh-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Flemington, Somerville, Allentown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 254 PM EST Tue Feb 4 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hunterdon and Somerset. In Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. A few isolated power outages are possible as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$