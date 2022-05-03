Tuesday was a pleasant day overall with more seasonable temperatures and some peeks of sunshine. However, with our ever-changing weather pattern will trend back to some more wet weather with another disturbance tonight lasting into Wednesday. There could be a few lingering showers in the morning and afternoon but it seems like we'll have a few more breaks in the clouds before the day ends. Then we'll wrap up the week with yet another chance for some showers/ a light rain Friday into Saturday. All the while, temperatures likely remain in the 60s much of the time, not as cold as last week but still a bit below average much of the time, as our average high for early May should be nearing 70 degrees. However, we're done with any freezing temperatures at night, as lows this week will generally remain around 45 to 50 degrees each night. There looks to be a brief cool down with afternoon highs in the 50s this weekend, but nights should remain in the 40s.
TUESDAY NIGHT
Expect cloudy skies this evening and overnight with a few showers developing around or just after sunset. There could also be a few rumbles of thunder that will carry us into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be comfortable, mainly in the 50s.
WEDNESDAY
While Tuesday and Thursday are the best bets for dry weather this week, Wednesday is one of our best bets for some rain. While not a major storm, Wednesday's disturbance looks a little juicier than the one we’re wrapping up the weekend with. So, expect plenty of clouds and some occasional rain showers. Rainfall amounts look a little higher but still manageable, with a quarter to a half inch of rain currently expected. Highs Wednesday are still expected to reach the mid 60s despite the clouds and wetter weather as a downsloping westerly wind and a brief warm sector in advance of a cold front may help to offset much cooler conditions.
THURSDAY
Cinco de Mayo will be the pick of the week! Just like on Tuesday, high pressure will briefly take back control of our weather for Thursday leading to dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures should be quite pleasant and seasonable for this time of the year in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Some more cloud will work in later in the day and evening eventually leading to some wet weather overnight.
FRIDAY
The parade of disturbances impacting the region continues Friday, although this one has a bit more uncertainty surrounding its track, especially as we head into Mother’s Day weekend. There seems to be a little more agreement amongst forecast guidance as of late that an area of low pressure will move from the Midwest into northern Virginia bringing a decent swath of showers or even some steady rain our way for Friday. The further south one travels, closer to the low track, the better your odds would be to see heavier and steadier rain. Bottom line, Friday certainly looks rather cloudy regardless of how much rain fall, with high temperatures topping out in the low 60s.
