As the spring season carries on this week, we'll see temperatures dial back heading into Wednesday. Cooler high temperatures in the 40s will make a return midweek thanks to an easterly onshore wind and a rather cloudy day with the arrival of some rain. An area of low pressure and a series of fronts will keep rain chances up through Thursday. Although with the return of a westerly wind, high temperatures Thursday should climb back through the 50s. We’ll keep those more comfortable 50s around for Friday with drier times expected and perhaps a little more sunshine.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
An area of low pressure and a series of fronts will bring back more clouds and a rainy pattern by Wednesday. So, due in part to those clouds, showers and a cold front, chilly highs are back Wednesday. Expect mainly upper 40s and a cooler easterly wind for Wednesday. By Wednesday night a warm front will lift through, bringing back some more seasonable temperatures with highs in the middle 50s. Rain chances will still be elevated Thursday, too.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND
The aforementioned low pressure system will eventually move northeast away from our area on Friday but there could still be a spotty shower to close out the week. High temperatures will remain near normal with highs in the middle 50s and lows near 40. Over the weekend a cold front will slide through from the northwest. A spotty shower is possible both days this weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s and by Sunday chilly air will return with highs back in the 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
After the passage of a cold front over the weekend and low pressure departing the area, temperatures will take a noticeable tumble early next week. For perspective, average highs should be in the lower 50s, this time around we'll see highs in the lower 40s Monday. Mornings and nights will fall into the chilly 20s, too, before rebounding back to near 50 Tuesday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: