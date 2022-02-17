After an opening volley of snow and cold earlier this week, another taste of spring returned on Thursday, with 60-degree warmth and record challenging highs for many. Unfortunately this spring fling will be short lived, as a strong cold front brings a round of rain and wind out ahead of it tonight overnight, then blustery winds will deliver much colder air behind the front for Friday and the weekend. Some gusty downpours may be accompanied by 45mph wind gusts overnight, then winds may still gust up to 40mph both Friday and Saturday as those brisk breezes deliver the colder air. While most of the weekend is dry, a quick snow shower or even a brief squall on Saturday will serve as a reminder that is indeed still winter, at least for the next month. However, another round of spring-like temperatures returns next week, with widespread 50-something-degree highs likely Monday through Wednesday.
TONIGHT
A warm, wet, and windy night is on the way, with periods of rain developing and a few gusty downpours or even a thunderstorm possible. Any storm or downpour has the ability to create some strong wind gusts, to the tune of 45+mph which could rattle your some windows overnight. Wind advisories are in effect for the entire area to highlight this potential. Rainfall amounts look to be around a half inch to an inch of rain, with the highest amounts likely north of Interstate 80 although an inch or more of rain is possible in any localized spot where a few heavier downpours persist. Temperatures will remain in the 50s most of the night, falling back to either side of 50 degrees by sunrise Friday.
FRIDAY
Our cold front will sweep the rain offshore by the time most of us wake up on Friday, although it will remain windy during the day with 40mph gusts expected, this time from the west. Clouds will break for some sunshine with morning highs around 50 degrees, but colder air rides those blustery winds in during the day and temperatures will likely fall through the 40s during the morning, and continuing to fall through the 30s during the afternoon. We'll be back down to seasonably cold levels Friday night with lows down around 20 degrees, although winds will diminish, just for the night before kicking back up on Saturday.
SATURDAY
While both weekend days are seasonably chilly, this will be the more wintry-feeling day, thanks to a gusty breeze and even a few snowflakes. Expect partly sunny skies with highs around 40 degrees, but west winds will still be active and gust around 40mph, keeping wind chills below freezing most of the day. Furthermore, a weak disturbance will pivot through and could touch off a few snow showers for anyone and even a brief squall for a few. The ground could whiten in any localized heavier squall, but no accumulation is expected from any lighter snow showers.
SUNDAY
With more sunshine and a flake-free day, this will get the nod as the better weekend day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s once again. A light northwest breeze will linger, but closer to 10-15mph and not as gusty as the preceding few days.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Highs will surge back into the 50s for the first half of next week, with partly sunny skies expected Monday and Wednesday and more clouds with some passing rain showers tucked in between on Tuesday. Right now, no big storms are on the weather menu through next week, although seasonably chilly temps return late in the week.
