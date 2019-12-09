TODAY: Cloudy and milder with periods of rain and areas of fog. High: 52
TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with some rain, mainly early, and fog. Low: 50
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a bit of rain or drizzle in the AM becoming steadier in the PM. High: 60 Low: 32
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
It seems in the world of weather, you can't have everything, at least not all at once.
Warm weather fans will be treated to a break in "brrr" Monday and Tuesday, but the milder air will come with periods of rain which will end as snow early Wednesday morning as cold air rushes in for the remainder of the week. And while yes, we mentioned the "s" word, we're confident the rollercoaster temperature ride over the next few days will be the bigger weather story as most of that snow simply melts.
We'll go from a weekend spent in the 40s to a milder Monday in the lower 50s, though it may take all day to get there. The warmest day of the week is Tuesday when highs make a run at 60 degrees by midday, all before temperatures fall through the 40s Tuesday afternoon and crash into the 30s by Wednesday. They'll set up camp in the 30s Thursday and Friday with morning lows in the teens.
An area of low pressure swinging through the Great Lakes and into eastern Canada is responsible for the weather shake-up. It spits plenty of clouds, areas of fog, and periods of rain our way through Monday night before sending a cold front through the mid-Atlantic Tuesday. There may be a lull in the action Monday night into Tuesday afternoon before steadier rain builds in again. Between 0.75" and 1.50" will fall with perhaps a coating to an inch or two of slushy snow accumulations on grassy surfaces Wednesday morning. Again, most of what falls will melt, especially on the roads.
Per usual, winds will pick up Wednesday and temperatures will actually feel more like freezing all day long. The frigid air may fuel some flurries in the Poconos while the rest of us are treated to some breaks of sunshine. Clearing skies and diminishing winds Wednesday night will allow temperatures to free-fall into the upper teens by the Thursday morning commute. We strongly suggest the "hot" cup of coffee then, as temperatures will struggle to make it to freezing even later in the day, despite plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds overhead.
High pressure will move off to our north for Friday keeping things dry and sunny, but still chilly with a northeast wind, as highs only rebound to the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. An area of low pressure will move up from our southwest Friday night into Saturday bringing with it some slightly warmer air, and hence, mostly rain. When this moisture initially works in however late Friday night, the air may be cold enough for a brief period of ice and snow. Highs return to the seasonable middle 40s next weekend.
Wishes for a magnificent Monday!