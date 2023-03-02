69 News meteorologist Clayton Stiver explains.

If you noticed two bright lights in the night sky on Wednesday, you weren't alone.

Several 69 News viewers told us the bright spots appeared stationary. UFOs? Planes hovering? Not quite.

Our 69 News meteorologists have an explanation.

The bright lights are actually planets, the two brightest -- Jupiter and Venus. 

In astronomy, it's called a conjunction, when two astronomical objects appear very close together from Earth's view. Their elliptical orbits made the planets appear a half-degree apart in the western horizon of the sky.

They're going to appear very close for the next few nights as well, so if skies are clear, take a peek outside.

