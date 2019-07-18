Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
The area is under an excessive heat watch from Friday afternoon through Sunday evening as temperatures will soar well into the 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.
If you or loved ones need somewhere to cool off in air conditioning, here's a list of places you can go.
Easton
The city has issued a heat warning, activating its cooling centers. The following locations are open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
- YMCA
- The Boys and Girls Club
- The Easton Area Neighborhood Center
- Easton Area Community Center
The Salvation Army - Lehigh Valley
Cooling station open every day of the summer, from around 7 a.m. until 8 or 9 p.m. Located at 344 North Seventh Street, Allentown.
Upper Bucks Senior Center
Located in the Milford Square Fire Co. Social Hall, 2183 Milford Square Pike, Quakertown. Open extended hours: Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday noon - 5 p.m.
Hope Rescue Mission in Reading
The mission recently installed extra air-conditioning units and is opening up extra space to make room for people looking to cool off, especially during the day.
Free water station outside Reading City Hall
The Reading Area Water Authority set up a free water station outside Reading City Hall on Washington Street starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
Libraries
While they aren't planning on extending hours, libraries around the area are generally open to people looking to get a break from the heat.
Red Cross Safety Tips
- Stay hydrated, drink plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
- Avoid extreme temperature changes.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors as they absorb the sun's rays.
- Slow down, stay indoors. Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
- Postpone outdoor games and activities.
- Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat. Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
- If you don't have air conditioning, go to public spaces for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day.
