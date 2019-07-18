Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat

The area is under an excessive heat watch from Friday afternoon through Sunday evening as temperatures will soar well into the 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

If you or loved ones need somewhere to cool off in air conditioning, here's a list of places you can go.

Easton

The city has issued a heat warning, activating its cooling centers. The following locations are open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

YMCA

The Boys and Girls Club

The Easton Area Neighborhood Center

Easton Area Community Center

The Salvation Army - Lehigh Valley

Cooling station open every day of the summer, from around 7 a.m. until 8 or 9 p.m. Located at 344 North Seventh Street, Allentown.

Upper Bucks Senior Center

Located in the Milford Square Fire Co. Social Hall, 2183 Milford Square Pike, Quakertown. Open extended hours: Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday noon - 5 p.m.

Hope Rescue Mission in Reading

The mission recently installed extra air-conditioning units and is opening up extra space to make room for people looking to cool off, especially during the day.

Free water station outside Reading City Hall

The Reading Area Water Authority set up a free water station outside Reading City Hall on Washington Street starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Libraries

While they aren't planning on extending hours, libraries around the area are generally open to people looking to get a break from the heat.

Red Cross Safety Tips