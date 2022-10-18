A cold front came through yesterday bringing some showers and downpours and now the cold air is here. Temperatures this afternoon were mainly in the mid to lower 50s which is about 10 degrees below normal. The chilly air will stay in place through at least Thursday with nights in the 30s, approaching at or below freezing. By Friday temperatures will rebound back to the 60s and over the weekend, upper 60s and lower 70s are likely. Rain chances will remain near zero for the next several days with our next best chance for showers returning on Monday. A disturbance will pass to our north Wednesday which could bring a few sprinkles or some wet snowflakes, mainly to our north and west up and around the Poconos if anything.
TUESDAY NIGHT
Skies will remain mostly clear and temperatures will stay chilly, too, falling down to the 30s again. Winds will be light so there will also be some patchy frost developing late tonight and into tomorrow morning. A freeze warning is in effect for parts of the area including Berks and the Lehigh Valley from late tonight into mid-morning Wednesday. Areas in the Poconos and NW New Jersey have already experienced freezing cold temperatures this season so their growing season has ended but temperature will approach the freezing mark there too. Reminder: if you have any sensitive plants or vegetation outside, cover it up or bring it inside if you can!
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both days and mostly dry weather for the rest of the week. But the main weather talking point will be some unseasonably chilly temperatures for this time of year. Highs will be in the lower 50s Wednesday and Thursday which is typically our average high closer to Thanksgiving! Frosts or freezes could be an issue both nights, especially if the winds diminish, however if breezy conditions remain, frost formation is less likely. There could be a few sprinkles around Wednesday, mostly in the Poconos or near and west of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, and it's not out of the question to see a wet snowflake or two mixed in as well…just conversational of course.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND
A broad and deep upper level trough over the region during the middle of the week which was responsible for the unseasonably chilly air will lift out on Friday allowing ridging of the jet stream to return, especially going into next weekend. This will lead to a rebound in our temperatures as highs climb back into the low 60s Friday. A warming trend will continue as temperatures climb to the upper 60s and possibly lower 70s. Surface high pressure also looks to be in control Friday into the weekend leading to more dry weather with partly to mostly sunny skies. It looks like we’ll have two weekends in a row with great conditions for all of the wonderful fall outdoor activities taking place across the region. Enjoy!
