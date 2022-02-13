It's a winter reality check Sunday with noticeably colder temperatures and widespread snowfall. Let's start with the snow, overall, expect a widespread 1-3" with locally higher amounts where a heavier band set up very early Sunday morning. The snow should taper off by the late afternoon and it'll also be much colder, highs will be around freezing. Valentine's Day will be very cold but sunny and dry. In fact, at least through Wednesday, enjoy mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures each day. The mild weather promptly returns later next week, and highs may make a run at 60 degrees come Thursday before some rain arrives to wrap up the week.
SUNDAY
The snow has set up a bit farther north than previous thinking so the Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded north through Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties in Pennsylvania and throughout northwest New Jersey. Overall, expect a widespread 1-3" with locally higher amounts where a heavier band set up from Lancaster county up through the Lehigh Valley where isolated 4 or 5" totals could be possible. By midday or early afternoon, the low pressure responsible for the snow should be moving further away to the north and east allowing the snow to taper off and end. While a little snow may linger into the early afternoon for areas closer to Interstate 95 and especially south and east, by mid to late afternoon we should all be done with any snow, and some sun may even pop out of the clouds before the day is all said and done. While we’ll need to watch for some slippery spots Sunday evening as we head off to Super Bowl parties, all-in-all, we shouldn’t have any big weather issues at this point to contend with outside of dealing with the cold and brisk winds. High temperatures will only climb to around or just above 32 degrees, but with the breeze, wind chills will be well down into the 20s for much of the day.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Dry but cold are the two weather words for Valentine's Day into early next week. High pressure will settle overhead leading to partly to mostly sunny skies but colder than average highs in the mid to upper 20s on Monday, then mid to upper 30s on Tuesday. The cold will be ours for only three days, with our next surge of mild air arriving on Wednesday.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The warmth promptly returns later next week, with highs back in the upper 40s on Wednesday, then upper 50s to even low 60s on Thursday. We're dry through the middle of the week, before some steadier rain looks to arrive Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. That rain comes with a cold front that will move offshore for Friday allowing our weather to dry out and clear. Temperatures will turn colder again however as Friday’s highs fall back closer to seasonable levels in the mid 40s. Winds will also kick up adding an extra chill to the air.
