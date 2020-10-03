Enjoy the sunny skies today! After putting the sun in "Sun"day for the morning, the skies get cloudier and cloudier throughout the afternoon as a weak piece of energy gets closer to us. We'll get a few showers overnight Sunday and Monday morning from that energy. Then, the skies clear throughout Monday afternoon.
The sunny skies are back in full force on Tuesday. On Wednesday, you'll notice a lot more clouds in the sky. A cold front will bring some showers in the afternoon and evening. Then, we dry things out on Thursday--literally! It's pretty windy on Thursday. There will be a lot of clouds in the sky Thursday afternoon.
On Friday, it's nice and sunny. We'll keep sunny and dry weather rolling for next weekend.
TODAY
A nice day! There's nothing more to say. : P The wind is light from the NW at 5 MPH.
TONIGHT
The combination of clear skies and calm will help the temperature really drop. We're looking at 38 in the cities and mid 30s in the suburbs. Be prepared for frost tonight.
SUNDAY
After a sunny start, the skies turn pretty cloudy by the evening. Some showers arrive overnight, so it won't be as cold tomorrow night because of the cloudy skies. Frost will not be a concern.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures go on the rise as we head toward midweek. After a cold front brings showers late on Wednesday, our temperatures drop as cold air rushes down from Canada. The chilly weather doesn't last. We're back up to the upper 60s by next weekend.
Track The Weather: