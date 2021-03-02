Gusty winds blew in some much colder air while we slept overnight, and many of us are waking up to single digit wind chills early on our Tuesday morning. While we will have abundant sunshine today and while the strongest winds will subside, it will remain cold and brisk for the rest of the day, as highs struggle to do much better than the mid 30s this afternoon, a good 10 degrees below average for early March. Despite the cold and brisk weather, today is the start of a dry stretch that should take us right through early next week, with no appreciable rain or snow in sight. In true fickle March fashion, it’s an up and down ride temperature-wise, with more downs than ups this week and probably more ups next week as a milder pattern tries to take hold. While today will stand out as the coldest day of the forecast, another shot of chilly and breezy weather arrives later this week and likely sticks around through the first weekend of the month as well. We’ll sneak in one mild day on Wednesday, which will be the pick day of the forecast with 50-degree sunshine expected.
TODAY
Tuesday will be one of those good-looking days with lots of sunshine, but not that good-feeling thanks to a continued brisk breeze. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will likely get no warmer than the mid 30s, with wind chills remaining below freezing and mostly in the 20s through the afternoon. The windiest part of the day is now behind us as high pressure builds closer and eventually right over top of the region. Regardless, some gusts of 25 to 30 miles-per-hour are still possible for the remainder of the day.
The windiest part of the day with some continued 40mph gusts will be the early morning. While it stays windy throughout the day, gusts should come down a bit into the 30mph range by afternoon.
TONIGHT
A mostly clear night is expected with lighter winds as high pressure builds closer. It will be a seasonably cold night with lows in the mid 20s, but with the wind chill less of a factor as winds thankfully diminish overnight.
WEDNESDAY
This gets the nod as the pick day of the first week of March, with mostly sunny skies and seasonably mild highs close to 50 degrees, likely our only shot at 50 until the middle of next week. While still a bit breezy, it will be a milder and more manageable west to southwest breeze around 10-15mph. Soak up the milder air, as another shot of cold arrives in time for the end of the week.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
We’ll turn colder again for the end of the week and the first weekend of March, with partly sunny skies much of the time and continued dry weather. However, highs, which should be in the mid 40s for the first week of March, will be going in the other direction. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 40s as winds increase again and deliver our next shot of chill, and then upper 30s to near 40 degrees will likely be the rule Friday into the weekend, with continued brisk breezes adding a chill. Later Thursday into Friday should feature the windiest weather, with 15-25mph northwesterly winds and 30+mph gusts delivering our next cold shot.
TRACK THE WEATHER: