A little less wind, a little cooler, and a lot less sunshine was our Friday in a nutshell, at least compared to Thursday. We still have a pesky ocean storm spinning east of New England, and still generating some blustery winds for the second straight day. We shaved about 10 miles-per-hour off of yesterday's 40 to 50 mph gusts, which meant gusts were closer to 30 miles-per-hour throughout the day on Friday. But coupled with plenty of clouds, slightly cooler temperatures, and a few scattered raindrops as our stalled storm actually backed closer to the coast, it was a brisk and gloomy end to a fairly cloudy week for most of us. Heading into the weekend, our goals should be simple. Less wind, more sunshine, milder temperatures, and anything better than last weekend's weather. We'll achieve most of those goals, with the sunshine the hardest one to fulfill although we should make at least a few strides towards some sun as the weekend progresses.
TONIGHT
Plenty of clouds, a spotty lingering shower, and some brisk winds will linger into tonight as our pinwheeling ocean storm finally begins its final departure. Winds will be most noticeable this evening, before gradually diminishing later tonight as our storm pulls farther away. Most of the night will be dry, with lows not that low for early April and in the low to mid 40s, although it may feel a bit cooler with the breeze before it diminishes.
SATURDAY
High pressure noses down and builds in from eastern Canada over the weekend, but we'll still have the leftover clouds from our ocean storm to contend with to start the day on Saturday. In addition, we'll have an onshore breeze, albeit much lighter than the winds we saw the past couple of days. A wind off the ocean in early spring can sometimes help to lock the clouds in place a little longer and make them more stubborn to burn off. While clouds may break for a little sun later in the day on Saturday and the day looks dry, mostly cloudy skies will likely be the rule for most of the day, with seasonably mild highs inching up into the mid to upper 50s.
SUNDAY
High pressure will still be in control at the start of the day on Sunday, although a weak cold front to our west will inch in our direction. That front will have little moisture to begin with, and that moisture will likely dry up even more as it slides east in our direction. The result will be a day that starts with sunshine and ends with some increase in clouds, but likely stays mainly dry with just the slight chance of a spotty shower late in the day. With more sunshine than Saturday and a light south to southwest wind ahead of our cold front instead of an ocean breeze, temperatures will warm a little more, into the low to mid 60s to wrap up the weekend.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Monday and possibly Tuesday could end up being the pick days of the forecast in terms of warmth and sunshine, as our weak cold front settles to our south and eventually stalls out. We should be far enough removed from it to have partly sunny skies both days, although a shower is still possible Tuesday as the front inches north in our direction. Highs likely climb well into the 60s both days, which look mostly dry as well.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Wednesday may qualify as the wettest day of the forecast, with a disturbance rippling along our front and bringing our best chance for a few periods of rain along with slightly cooler temperatures as well. A stronger cold front could bring another chance of showers by Thursday followed by some cooler air towards Good Friday and the start of Easter weekend.