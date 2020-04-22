High pressure brought chilly and windy, but also dry and sunny conditions to the area on Wednesday. As that high slides off the East Coast Wednesday night, a warm front associated with a low pressure centered over the Ohio River Valley will begin to lift north through Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Thursday. While we may see a sprinkle or flurry from this late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the steadier rain is expected to hold off until later in the day on Thursday and into Thursday night as the center of the low pressure system nears. That low, its accompanying cold front and any leftover rain will exit the Eastern Seaboard late in the day on Friday with 1.0" to 1.5" of rain falling across the area, most of which will occur Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday night into Saturday a weak area of high pressure will slide across the region resulting in a brief dry stint. By Saturday night the next area of low pressure will be taking aim on Pennsylvania. This low will also be approaching from the Ohio River Valley so look for the rain to overspread the area from southwest to northeast late Saturday or Saturday night and continue through much of the day on Sunday. This low may not result in the soaking rain we receive Thursday into Friday, but another .50" to 1.0" rain seems possible at this point.
TONIGHT
High pressure will depart overnight and as a low advances in from the Ohio River Valley, look for the clouds to increase overnight, especially late. There may also be a sprinkle or flurry in spots late, particularly in Northern and Central Pennsylvania, but most of the night and area will be dry as winds diminish and temperatures fall into the middle 30s.
THURSDAY
The warm front associated with the aforementioned low will lift north of Pennsylvania on Thursday, but it won't result in much warmth or rain. In fact, aside from a sprinkle or flurry early on Thursday most of the day will be dry before the steadier rain arrives late in the afternoon and then continues overnight, becoming heavy at times. Again, even with the warm front lifting to our north don't expect much warmth on Thursday. Temperatures will be warmer than they were on Wednesday, but with limited sunshine, temperatures are only expected to reach the middle and upper 50s.
FRIDAY
The low and its accompanying cold front will exit to the east on Friday during the late afternoon and early evening hours. This means the rain will linger through the morning and into the afternoon before tapering off from west to east. Rainfall totals this two-day event will generally be between 1.0" and 1.5" with locally higher amounts possible. In the wake of this low there may be a few breaks of sunshine just prior to sunset but most of the clearing will occur Friday night as high pressure starts to build in from Southeastern Canada. Temperatures on Friday will be a tad lower than Thursday as they top out in the lower and middle 50s.
SATURDAY
High pressure will be fleeting on Saturday, so after starting out with sunshine in the morning the clouds will lower and thicken through the afternoon and into the evening as our next low moves in from the Ohio River Valley. A little rain may develop by day's end on Saturday, especially toward Central Pennsylvania, but most will hold off until after sundown on Saturday. With some sunshine and mainly dry conditions expected on Saturday, temperatures will finally respond somewhat as they return to the lower 60s. Granted, that's still slightly below normal for late April, it'll be nice to be in the 60s.
SUNDAY
As the low travels northeast through Pennsylvania on Sunday we'll deal with occasional rain and drizzle, which may extend into Sunday night before tapering off. This round of rain won't be the soaking rain we saw at the end of the workweek, but you can expect around .50" to 1.0" for most locations. The clouds and rain will knock temperatures back a notch as the retreat into the middle 50s.