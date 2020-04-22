Weather Alert

DEZ001>004-MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ013>027-PAZ054-055-060>062- 070-071-101>106-222300- New Castle-Kent-Inland Sussex-Delaware Beaches-Cecil-Kent MD- Queen Annes-Talbot-Caroline-Western Monmouth-Eastern Monmouth- Mercer-Salem-Gloucester-Camden-Northwestern Burlington-Ocean- Cumberland-Atlantic-Cape May-Atlantic Coastal Cape May- Coastal Atlantic-Coastal Ocean-Southeastern Burlington-Carbon- Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia- Western Chester-Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery- Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Dover, Georgetown, Rehoboth Beach, Elkton, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, Denton, Freehold, Sandy Hook, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Cape May Court House, Ocean City, Atlantic City, Long Beach Island, Wharton State Forest, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 1050 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020 ...ENHANCED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON... The combination of west winds of 15 to 20 gusting up to 30 mph at times along with relative humidities dropping below 30 percent will create an elevated risk for the spread of wildfires across the area this afternoon. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. $$