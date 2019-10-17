TONIGHT: Turning out partly cloudy with gradually diminishing winds. Low: 45
FRIDAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a cool and gusty breeze. High: 58
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly with scattered frost in the colder spots. Low: 34
|WIND ADVISORY FOR MOST OF THE AREA THROUGH 6PM THIS EVENING
First came the rain, with a widespread 1 to 3 inches of soaking rain Wednesday afternoon and evening putting a big dent in our two month dry spell. Then came the wind, with strong and blustery winds behind our departing storm gusting as high as 45 to 50 miles-per-hour for much of the area last night into today and even 60 mile-per-hour gusts closer to the coast. Those gusty winds did dry us out nicely on Thursday but sunshine was rather limited as plenty of clouds remained parked overhead. The scarce sunshine kept temperatures quite cool, with most places struggling to climb out of the 50s and the Poconos not even climbing out of the 40s. Factor in those brisk breezes and an already cool day felt that much chillier, albeit drier.
As our storm lifts through the Canadian Maritimes and high pressure slowly builds in from the northwest, winds will subside, but it will be a gradual process. Skies should turn out at least partly cloudy overnight as winds diminish some, but there will still be a noticeable but more manageable breeze. Friday should feature at least partly sunny skies, with perhaps a cloudier period during the middle of the day before sunnier skies prevail in the afternoon. It will still be breezy, but a less blustery day compared to Thursday with winds gusting around 25 miles-per-hour. It will also be another unseasonably cool day, with highs again struggling to reach 60 degrees. With clear skies and finally some light winds Friday night, expect a chilly overnight with areas of frost developing as lows drop well into the 30s.
You may wake up to some frost on the pumpkin Saturday morning, but lots of sunshine will erase the locally frosty start and highs bounce back into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. It’s the better and brighter weekend day, as we may see some fringe effects from the leftovers of a short-lived tropical system for part of Sunday. Tropical Storm Nestor is expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico by Friday and make landfall in the Florida panhandle later Friday night. Some remnant clouds from Nestor will fill our skies Saturday night into part of Sunday, with showers most likely limited to areas along and south/east of the Interstate 95 corridor towards the shore. Farther north and west, it should remain mostly dry with some sunshine likely developing later in the day. Despite some extra clouds, highs should inch up into the mid 60s to wrap up the weekend.
While the new work and school week begins with milder sunshine and highs nearing 70 degrees on Monday, a cold front approaching from the west later Tuesday will bring more clouds and our next chance of rain through the middle of next week.
Have a great night and a nice Friday!