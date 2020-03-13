A cold front moved through the area earlier today and in it's wake high pressure will begin build in for the weekend. While this high pressure system will be the dominant feature through Monday afternoon, a low passing through the Carolinas Saturday night may clip parts of southern Pennsylvania, south New Jersey and Delaware with a little light rain or wet snow. The chance next for precipitation holds off until Monday night and Tuesday when the combination of low to our north and another to our south may create enough unsettledness across Pennsylvania and New Jersey to result in a few rain showers with perhaps a little bit of wet snow to the north.
TODAY
A vigorous cold front made it's way through this morning resulting in a period of heavier rain in spots. By 8 AM the cold front and rain had exited to the east with most locations receiving a .10" to .50" of rain. The clouds stuck around through the late morning hours, but those will begin to break up this afternoon for increasingly sunny skies. That won't be the only thing increase though, as the winds will be picking up and may gust as high as 35 miles per hour. Meanwhile, temperatures will take off too this afternoon as highs will then soar into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Both weekend days look largely dry, with Saturday featuring more sunshine in the morning and Sunday the opposite as the afternoon looks sunnier. A weak low pressure system will pass by well to our south Saturday night bringing an increase in clouds for everyone later Saturday into early Sunday. Any light rain or snow showers with this low will likely be focused in southern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware and likely won't have much of an impact. Both days feature a brisk breeze, but they won't be nearly as windy as Friday. As the cooler air settles in, highs will gradually ease lower topping out in the mid 50s Saturday and closer to 50 degrees come Sunday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday will be the coolest day of the forecast and a rare (for this March) day with highs only in the upper 40s. Expect sunshine to start the day followed by some late day clouds, and perhaps some light rain or drizzle Monday night (possibly a little snow or ice mixed in across higher elevations to the north) and Tuesday. After a cool start to the week, temperatures get progressively milder as the week progresses with 60-degree highs possibly returning in time for the first day of spring on Thursday.