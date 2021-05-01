Whew! The windy conditions have been the main weather headline and today loosen their grip a bit over what should be a mostly dry weekend. There will be a small chance of a shower Saturday night and Sunday, more likely the farther north you travel. So, overall, most of the weekend is rain-free, with a seasonably cool Saturday, a noticeably warmer Sunday, then an unsettled pattern setting up almost daily chances for rain next week. Temperatures to start next week will remain warm, however we look to cool back through the 60s by the latter half of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
May day will be a mostly sunny venture on Saturday, with a lingering but not as gusty northwest breeze that will start to diminish later in the day. It will remain seasonable with highs in the mid 60s for a second day. Clouds increase overnight with a passing shower or two possible, more likely north of Interstate 78.
SUNDAY
Winds shift around from the southwest again, and hence our next warm up begins! Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs surging back into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. A shower or two is still possible, again more likely the farther north you travel.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Next week has an unsettled look to it throughout, with rain chances possible almost every day, although no one day will be a washout. It also looks to start warm with highs in the mid 70s Monday and back to around 80 degrees Tuesday. A slow moving front pushing into the region to start the week will increase the clouds and lead to some shower chances, with a rumble or two of thunder also not out of the question, especially on Tuesday.
MID NEXT WEEK
Low pressure and an associated cold front will try to lift northeastward through the region and it appears the features will remain close enough to keep plenty of clouds in our forecast along with the continued chance for some showers. Cooler air will be building in behind the system, so look for highs Wednesday to fall back to around 70 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: