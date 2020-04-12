Weather Alert

MDZ008-NJZ001-007>010-PAZ054-055-060>062-101>103-105-132015- /O.CON.KPHI.WI.Y.0009.200413T1000Z-200413T2300Z/ Cecil-Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Carbon-Monroe-Berks- Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester-Eastern Chester- Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Elkton, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 301 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with 45 to 55 mph gusts expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey, east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania and northeast Maryland. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are forecast to occur from late morning into the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible on Monday that could result in even stronger wind gusts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. && $$