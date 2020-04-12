Hopefully everyone had a wonderful Easter Sunday. Our weather certainly shaped up quite mild in the afternoon after the morning started on a chilly note. Lows Sunday morning dropped into the low 30s in many spots, but thanks to a southerly breeze kicking up, afternoon highs soared into the mid and upper 60s. While sunshine mixed with more and more clouds as the day progressed, the day was largely dry outside of an isolated brief sprinkle. Our weather will be turning rather stormy over the next 24 hours as a vigorous area of low pressure tracks north through the nation's midsection into the Great Lakes eventually pushing a strong cold front through the region on Monday. A soaking rain and even a few thunderstorms roll right back into the forecast later tonight into Monday. A brief surge of warmth Monday will also have temperatures flirting with the 70 degree mark before seasonably cool air returns for the rest of the week.
TONIGHT
As the aforementioned storm system moves closer to the region from the south and west overnight, rain will continue to overspread the area, turning heavy at times which may lead to some minor flooding of low-lying spots and poor drainage areas. Southerly winds tonight will also increase with gusts up to 25 miles-per-hour possible. This southerly wind will continue to pump in some very mild air leading to lows only dropping into the mid and upper 50s.
MONDAY
A soaking rain with occasional downpours will continue into Monday with widespread totals of 1 to 2 inches expected along with some isolated higher amounts. Flooding in low-lying spots, as well as poor drainage areas, will need to be watched for, and a few thunderstorms can't be ruled out as some warmth and instability sneaks up ahead of this storm system. The Storm Prediction Center currently has most of the region highlighted under a "slight" risk for severe weather Monday (level 2 out of 5...5 being the greatest threat level). We'll especially need to keep a watchful eye to the sky midday and early to mid-afternoon Monday when a few thunderstorms that develop could contain damaging wind gusts. Large hail and even an isolated tornado are also not out of the question, although these threat levels should be lower compared to the damaging straight-line wind gust potential. Late in the afternoon, a vigorous cold front tracking through should move off to our east taking the rain and storms with it. A bit of sunshine is also expected to pop through the clouds later in the afternoon Monday as high temperatures climb all the way up into the upper 60s and low 70s. One other important note to make is that, in addition to the potential for gusty thunderstorms, winds in general Monday are expected to be quite strong. Gusts of 50 to 60 miles-per-hour are not out of the question which has led the National Weather Service to put much of the region under a Wind Advisory with High Wind Warnings in effect for the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware where the strongest gusts are expected.
MONDAY NIGHT
The storm system that brought the stormy weather Monday will be moving out to sea Monday night. In its wake, a cooler and drier air mass will be settling in. Skies should quickly turn out rather clear Monday night as winds stay a bit gusty and low temperatures drop back into the low and mid 40s.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT
Tuesday looks to be the quintessential dry, but breezy and cooler day behind our departing storm system. Plan on sunshine to start mixing with clouds as the day wears on with highs in the upper 50s which will be a noticeable drop from the day before when temperatures reached the 70s. Westerly winds may occasionally gust higher than 20 miles-per-hour but it won't be anywhere near as windy as Monday. The cold front that will have moved through back on Monday will be stalling off the coast while a wave of low pressure develops along the boundary near the Carolina coast Tuesday night and tracks northeastward. A few rain and even snow showers may move in from our south overnight Tuesday as lows drop back into the upper 30s. No snow accumulation is expected at this time however.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will remain somewhat cool as highs only reach the mid 50s. The aforementioned low pressure system moving along the stalled front offshore will continue its journey northeastward moving further out to sea as the day progresses. Some rain with this storm system will remain a possibility during the day, but likely more near and south and east of Interstate 95. Meanwhile, a weak upper-level piece of energy moving in later in the afternoon Wednesday may spark a few rain or snow showers in the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Overall, the heart of the region looks to remain mostly dry at this point, but clouds should dominate the skies overall with very limited sunshine.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A broad upper-level trough with the jet stream will move into the region for the remainder of the week keeping temperatures on the cool side. Weak pieces of energy rotating through the broad trough will lead to chances for some showers both Thursday and Friday with perhaps even some snowflakes in the Poconos on Thursday. Sunshine will continue to be limited, especially Friday, as highs only reach the mid 50s both days.