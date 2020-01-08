While our Tuesday began with a little sunshine which allowed temperatures to top out in the low to mid 40s for most of us by midday, the day ended with a little rain and snow, depending on your location of course. The cause of this brief period of rain and snow is a fast moving disturbance that will develop into a more potent storm once it gets out over the ocean, but too late and too far east to be a major concern for us. A coating to an inch or two of snow was the general rule for most of us, with the higher amounts farther west towards Berks, Lancaster, and Lebanon counties. Farther south and east, it was either too warm initially with rain at the onset or the best moisture never makes it in, so accumulations were generally an inch or less. Whether you saw a little rain, a little snow, or both late Tuesday, colder temperatures and gusty winds will be felt by all on Wednesday as a quick shot of arctic air arrives. The arrival of the arctic cold will be accompanied by some scattered snow showers and a few heavier squalls during the day, which will have the ability to greatly reduce visibility and lead to some light accumulations, albeit very localized. Winds will also be quite blustery, with west to northwest winds gusting as high as 45 miles-per-hour throughout the day. As a result, wind advisories are in effect for most along and south of Interstate 78. The cold continues Thursday, minus the wind thankfully, before a big warm-up arrives for the weekend. While the weekend has an unsettled look to it with some rain or rain showers possible both days, highs will soar into the 50s and perhaps past 60 degrees one or both days, depending on the timing of our next cold front.
WEDNESDAY
Clouds should mix with at least some sunshine on Wednesday as a potent cold front sweeps from west to east through the area. Out ahead of it, there will be some snow showers and flurries and even a snow squall here or there. Any squall, while isolated, can produce a brief but intense burst of snow that could bring up to 1” of snow, and these squalls can disrupt travel by producing strong winds and lower visibility. While that will be the exception as any squalls will be isolated, some blustery and cold wind gusts will be widespread, with west to northwest winds behind our cold front gusting as high as 45 miles-per-hour. Highs will only be in the upper 30s, finally a seasonably cold early winter day, but those strong winds will keep wind chills well below freezing throughout the day. Lows should drop into the teens Wednesday night.
THURSDAY
Cold high pressure will be overhead on Thursday, which should ensure lots of sunshine and much lighter winds. This could be the first entirely below average day temperature-wise in over two weeks, or since December 21st, as highs will only be in the mid 30s despite abundant sunshine. It’s a quick cold shot and it will begin to depart as soon as Friday, as our next warming trend commences.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
As our high slides off the coast and winds shift from the southwest ahead of our next cold front, temperatures take off, with highs just shy of 50 degrees on Friday and a rare January foray into the 60s on Saturday and possibly Sunday depending on the timing of our next front. The warmth comes with a price however, which will be plenty of clouds, brisk breezes, and some occasional rain or rain showers, though none of the three days look like washouts. The wet weather may end up being more showery and only scattered showers if that, with perhaps only a brief period of steadier rain sometime Saturday night or Sunday, depending on the timing of our cold front.