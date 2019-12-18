TODAY: Becoming windy with some sunshine then increasing clouds; a snow shower or squall, mainly in the afternoon. High: 38
TONIGHT: Blustery, colder and turning out mostly clear. Low: 13
THURSDAY: Brisk and very cold with sunshine and patchy clouds. High: 26 Low: 14
Rain, rain has gone away, but now Mother Nature will pull the curtain back on a new weather drama, playing out in a few different acts from mid to late week. The first of which will star snow showers Wednesday afternoon, followed swiftly by gusty winds, then some seriously cold air for the finale Wednesday night into Thursday. Fortunately, our weather pattern will be rather anticlimactic thereafter as temperatures slowly moderate into the weekend. Highs bounce-back to the middle 40s Sunday and flirt with 50-degrees come Monday. And while there's a front that may move through on Christmas Eve Tuesday, it's probably dry. That means the chances for a "White Christmas" are slim to none, with a green and bright Christmas perhaps gifted by Mother Nature instead.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday starts brighter than the past couple of days, but clouds will spill into the northern mid-Atlantic as an arctic cold front slides in from the northwest. This front may trigger some snow showers, and even a snow squall, from about midday into the afternoon and early evening. Not everyone gets a snow showers, but those that do may deal with whiteout conditions. Snow squalls can also drop a quick coating to an inch, so please use caution one of these crosses your path Wednesday.
Winds pick up Wednesday afternoon as the front approaches and gust on the order of 30 to 35 miles-an-hour. This is problematic for powerlines weighed down by a heavy coating of ice. Tree branches encased in ice may also snap and break off, putting powerlines in jeopardy. Certainly not the kind of day to be without heat, either, as windswept highs "feel like" the 20s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY
High pressure takes over behind the departing front Wednesday night. Clearing skies are followed by crashing temperatures in the lower teens Wednesday night. By that point, winds diminish somewhat, but temperatures still feel like the single digits to near 0°.
Daytime highs bottom out Thursday as temperatures struggle in the frigid middle 20s despite full sunshine. The breeze is noticeable Thursday, but nothing like Wednesday's strong winds. Temperatures collapse again under a starry sky Thursday night, tumbling through the teens.
FRIDAY
Cold air eases a bit Friday with high pressure still in control. Temperatures may be a bit below normal for mid-December, topping out in the lower 30s, but the sunshine does its due diligence in making the day nice overall.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure blocks any rain or snow-makers this weekend, too, before gradually weakens as it splits the difference between a system to the north and one to the south. At worst, skies appear partly cloudy as temperatures moderate from the middle 30s on Saturday to the middle 40s on Sunday.