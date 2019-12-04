TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower early. Low: 30
THURSDAY: Blustery with clouds and some sunshine; a morning flurry north. High: 42
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy early, then turning cloudy later on. Low: 25
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Three out of four December days so far have sported more clouds than sunshine with some on and off wintry weather. And it seems like whenever we do get some sunshine, it's often met by brisk winds. That'll be the theme again Thursday after another bout of rain and snow showers comes to an end Wednesday night.
These showers will taper off from west to east through about midnight, with mainly rain south of the Blue Ridge and snow north of there. There could be a dusting or so in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey with just a few hundredths of an inch of rain farther south. Clouds will then break for some stars while many of us are fast asleep, meaning some night owls may be able to see the half-moon before it sinks below the horizon. And it won't be all too cold for this time of year, either, courtesy of those extra clouds. Temperatures won't tumble past the lower 30s.
High pressure building to the south Thursday will interact with an area of low pressure in the Atlantic. It's one of those days that may look like a hundred bucks, especially the farther southeast you go, but gusty winds will rob it of any real warmth. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 40s will feel more like freezing as winds occasionally gust to 30 mile-an-hour. These winds will blow in some lake-enhanced clouds, with any flurries favoring the early morning time-frame farther northwest.
Come Friday, a clipper system will be swinging through from the northwest touching off a rain or snow shower from about midday into the afternoon. Plenty of clouds will be paired with the windswept middle 40s making for another chilly and gray December day.
High pressure will come to the rescue Saturday, sort of. It'll clear out any clouds and allow for full sunshine from start to finish, but northwesterly winds will keep air cold. Morning temperatures in the lower 20s will be followed by highs in the upper 30s, still about 5 degrees below average for this time of year. There won't be much going on in the wind department...so Saturday will feel similar to recent days. That area of high pressure will shift offshore Sunday, and southerly winds wrapping around it will steer warmer air into the northern mid-Atlantic by afternoon. After a frigid start near 20 degrees Sunday morning, highs will land in the middle 40s later in the day, met by a mix of sun and clouds.
Temperatures will turn a warm weather corner early next week as highs flirt with the middle 50s both Monday and Tuesday. But in the world of weather, we just can't seem to have everything all at once. The milder air will be masked by periods of rain.
Wishes for a wonderful rest of your night!