THE BIG PICTURE
Things will remain quiet over the next several days, but a chilly air mass will remain in place. High temperatures today will struggle to hit 40 degrees but with the wind it will feel like the 20s and lower 30s. The wind will average 12-25 mph out of the northwest with occasional gusts to 30 mph.
Temperatures will be even colder on Friday with highs holding the upper 30s along with windy conditions, so it will feel like the 20s most of the day. The weekend also looks chilly but quiet with high pressure in control. Temperatures will hold in the 30s both days before a warmup takes place by the middle of next week.
TODAY
Today will be windy and chillier despite sunshine and some clouds. High temperatures will struggle to hit 40 degrees this afternoon, but it will feel like the 20s and 30s through much of the day.
TONIGHT
A mostly clear night is expected with breezy conditions. Overnight lows will dip into the upper teens to around 20 degrees, but it will feel like the single digits much of the time.
FRIDAY
The wind will continue to be the story as we wrap up the work and school week. Winds will average 12-25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph at times. Expect a good amount of sunshine on Friday along with chilly temperatures. Highs will hold in the upper 30s, but with the wind it will feel like the teens and 20s.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday will feature partly sunny skies along with breezy conditions. High temperatures will top out in the middle 30s, but it will feel like the 20s all day long. Sunday will be mostly sunny with not as much of a breeze. Dry conditions continue with high temperatures topping out in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Lows Sunday night will drop into the lower 20s.