Mother Nature is a people-pleaser this week bringing a little bit of everything to the weather table. Pick from cold and wintry early on, or warm and damp next weekend, with a little sunny and seasonable tucked in between on Thursday. In other words, you're bound to like at least a couple days this week, depending on your taste. Wintry weather fans get their fix first with a windswept chill to the air Sunday, and some flurries both in the morning and at night for those along and north Interstate 78. Another chance for snow showers develops in the same spots Tuesday afternoon and night, with a mix to plain rain as you travel southeast of the Lehigh Valley. Temperatures rebound to 50-something degrees again by Friday and Saturday, though the 'unseasonable warmth' comes with 'occasionally wet' conditions. As is typical in the world of weather, you can rarely have everything all at once.
SUNDAY:
Gusty winds greet most of the day as Saturday's storm departs and high pressure builds to the south. 25 to 35 mile-an-hour gusts out of the northwest drive wind chills into the freezer during the day despite better-than-average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. While there may be a flurry or two in the morning, most of the day is dry with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Probably some clouds to start, then sunshine, then clouds again later in the day as clipper slides from the Great Lakes into the Northeast, dragging a cold front along with it. Clouds eventually lead to some flurries or snow showers before midnight as winds gradually diminish. Some spots in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey could see up to 1” of accumulation, but most get a dusting to nothing. Diminishing winds lose their grip on overnight temperatures, so lows in the lower 30s are of the 'what you see is what you get' variety.
MONDAY:
A flurry or two from Sunday night's clipper system may linger into daybreak Monday for parts of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, otherwise, high pressure checks in for a short stay leading to a bright and brisk January day. Breezes on the order of 10 to 20 miles-an-hour make highs in the middle 40s feel like the middle 30s or colder. For some perspective, those wind chills are actually right where normal high temperatures should be. Tough to call it a 'cold' day, but it'll seem that way given our warm air last week and warm air to come this weekend.
TUESDAY:
After a somewhat sunny start to the day, a fast-moving system spreads clouds followed by rain and snow into Tuesday afternoon and evening. Given the marginal cold air with highs on either side of the 40-degree-mark Tuesday, snow in a higher elevation...north and west of the Lehigh Valley...thing. It's just rain for many south and east, and a little rain and snow mix in between along the Interstate 78 corridor. This system is moving fast and lacks any deep cold air, so accumulations look light, probably a coating to 2" mostly north of Interstate 78 in the higher elevations.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY:
Behind Tuesday's quick-hitting minor storm system, a little "weather déjà vu" Wednesday as windswept highs in the upper 30s "feel like" the upper 20s. It's reminiscent of New Year's Day. 35 mile-an-hour gusts accompany some upper-level energy swinging through with a few flurries or a snow shower. A lot of the day is dry with more clouds than sun. That changes come Thursday as sunshine prevails, helping temperatures out of the lower 20s in the morning into the lower 40s midday. It may be the pick of the week!
END OF THE WEEK:
After a brief bout of January-ish weather, warmth returns ahead of a series of systems Friday into the weekend. The warming trend translates to mainly rain, like most storms so far this season, as highs flirt with the lower 50s. Friday's rain should arrive fashionably late, while the timing of rain this weekend is a bit more uncertain. In fact, there's the potential that things turn out cooler rather than warmer by Sunday. Something to watch this work week