Our latest storm system brought anywhere from no snow to several inches from south to north, with the most falling in the Poconos and higher terrain areas.
Watch for slick spots in northern sections and higher terrain locations this morning with some snow on area roadways, but slippery conditions are not a widespread issue.
A steady northwest flow behind this system will trend our days cooler, sunnier and windier as the week goes on. Highs throughout the period will generally run in the low to mid 40s.
As the weekend approaches, a more complex storm system may affect our area. Some precipitation can be expected from this system, however, the track of the storm and the timing have not settled yet among the computer models. That will determine the timing and extent of the precipitation, as well as if any colder air will eventually get more involved.
Stay tuned throughout the week for more updates with regards to this part of the forecast.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY
Clouds will break for sunshine today along with blustery conditions as winds will blow from the north-northwest at 15-25 mph along with higher gusts.
Today's highs should hold in the low and mid 40s, but it will feel cooler than that due to the wind.
Nighttime temperatures will fall into the upper 20s amid windy conditions, perhaps making it feel like the teens in some spots tonight into Wednesday morning.
REST OF THE WEEK
The trend for the rest of the week features seasonably cooler temperatures and gusty winds, but also dry conditions for Wednesday through Friday.
Expect partly sunny skies, brisk breezes, and cool high temperatures in the mid 40s for the rest of the week.
We'll watch next weekend for our next possible storm system, however, the track and strength remain somewhat uncertain.
What is certain is that we "spring ahead" next Saturday night with the beginning of Daylight Saving Time, so later sunsets (after 7 p.m.) await us regardless of the weather.
