It was a downright frigid start to Sunday as many saw lows well down into the single digits with the Poconos dropping below zero. We were fortunate that the winds were practically calm. Outside of the frigid start Sunday, we were treated to ample sunshine initially which gradually gave way to increasing clouds during the afternoon in advance of our next weather maker. High temperatures managed to claw their way back into the mid 20s. We then turned our attention to a strong and fast-moving storm zipping up the coast, well actually, up just east of the Appalachians. With an inland and not a coastal track, that kept the big snows away from our area out in central and western Pennsylvania. Much of the area did start out with snow Sunday evening, and in some cases that snow came down at a fairly good clip. Many locations received between two and four inches of snow. But, the warmer air from the Atlantic Ocean really started to take hold, and that put a stop to the snow with a transition over to some sleet and freezing rain, and then eventually plain rain. Some scattered rain and snow showers and gusty winds linger on Monday, with cold but mainly dry weather lingering for most of the week. Yet another arctic blast looks to arrive just in time for next weekend.
MONDAY
It will remain windy and cold on the back side of our storm on Monday. Temperatures will likely be steady throughout much of the day in the mid to upper 30s with wind chills down into the 20s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and nothing more than a rain or snow shower in spots through the day.
REST OF THE WEEK AHEAD
It looks seasonably chilly and partly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Wednesday looks a bit cloudier but also a bit milder as afternoon highs briefly return back close to 40 degrees. A weak front moving through Wednesday night may spark a rain or snow shower, but overall, it looks mainly dry through the middle of the week with no big storms. Behind that front Wednesday night, a reinforcing shot of arctic air looks to build back in as we round out the week. Thursday doesn't look to feature the brunt of the cold just yet, but it will be colder than Wednesday with highs dropping back to around 32 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds. It will also be breezy Thursday making for wind chills well down into the 20s. High pressure returns for Friday lightening up the winds and bringing some decent sunshine, however, the arctic cold air will really be building in now as highs are only expected to reach the low and mid 20s.