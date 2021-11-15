Sunday was a much quieter day weather-wise compared to Saturday as the region was in between Saturday’s cold front which moved well offshore and another storm system draped from the Great Lakes down through the Midwest. While the day started rather sunny, by late morning skies turned rather cloudy, and we remained that way for much of the rest of the day. Afternoon highs were certainly chilly only managing to reach the middle 40s.
The cold will ease by the middle of the week , with highs briefly climbing back into the 60s for Thursday.
A cold front will then track through late in the day Thursday bringing a return to chilly high temperatures in the 40s for Friday along with some gusty winds.
EARLY IN THE WEEK
The colder weather will linger Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the low to mid 30s each night and highs stuck in the mid to upper 40s, our coldest days of the fall yet with breezes adding an extra chill.
Monday looks to be mainly dry with limited sunshine, but a stray shower or even some wet snow flakes can’t entirely be ruled out, primarily for the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
Don’t be surprised if there’s even an isolated squall or two during the afternoon in those higher elevation spots to the north and west.
West winds may gust up to 30 miles-per-hour and this will make for wind chills down into the upper 20s at times Monday morning, and still down into the 30s during Monday afternoon.
High pressure returns for Tuesday leading to lighter winds and a return to mostly sunny skies, however it will of course still remain chilly.
LATER IN THE WEEK
Wednesday and Thursday will be the milder days of the week, before more cold looks to return by week's end. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs returning closer to seasonable levels in the mid 50s.
Clouds increase ahead of our next cold front Thursday, and we’ll likely see a period of some rain accompanying that front later in the afternoon going into at least the early nighttime. Before that rain settles in however, a southerly breeze ahead of the cold front looks to push high temperatures Thursday all the way up into the mid 60s.
Don’t get too comfortable with those numbers however, because chilly air comes right back in behind the front for Friday. Highs Friday will come crashing back down into the upper 40s with gusty winds adding an extra chill to the air.