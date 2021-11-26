After a mild and dry Thanksgiving and a rare 50-something-degree day, we're right back into a cold and at times windy pattern starting today. Expect the winds to pick up as Friday unfolds, ushering in some noticeably colder air through the rest of the weekend. Highs will only be in the low 40s, with blustery breezes keeping wind chills near or below freezing from this afternoon through Saturday. After some morning clouds and a leftover rain shower on our Friday, skies will become partly sunny later today and stay that way through Saturday, and besides a passing snow shower later today, it's a dry forecast over the next few days as well. However, those winds will take some incoming cold and add an additional chill. Come Saturday night and Sunday, a weak disturbance could bring some snow or rain showers, and perhaps a light coating of snow in spots. More cold and brisk but dry weather returns for early next week to wrap up November.
FRIDAY
After some light rain last night, we'll see a cold front sweep any rain away early this morning. However, that front will sweep the Thanksgiving warmth out to sea as well. So some lingering clouds this morning will give way to some sunshine on our Black Friday, but the main headline for the day will be the incoming cold and wind. West to northwest winds may gust up to 30-35mph for most of us, and locally up to 40-45mph in the Poconos, where wind advisories are in place. Winds will ramp up during the day, and usher in much colder air. So morning temperatures around 40-45 degrees will likely hold steady through midday, then fall back this afternoon as the winds deliver the cold. Those winds will also deliver near or below freezing wind chills later today, as well as a passing snow shower or some flurries.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy skies are expected on a brisk and cold Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s and wind chills as low as the upper teens by early Saturday morning. A few snowflakes may linger in the Poconos, but a cold, brisk, and dry night is expected otherwise.
SATURDAY
Despite a still brisk but not as strong northwesterly breeze, this time gusting to around 25mph, Saturday is probably the pick day of the weekend. It will be partly sunny, cold, and dry with highs in the low 40s, although wind chills at or below freezing for much of the day. Clouds will increase Saturday night, ahead of a weak disturbance that we'll wrap up the weekend with.
SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY
Things get a little more interesting late in the weekend, as a clipper system pivots through the Northeast and redevelops off the New England coast on its way out to sea. It likely remains unorganized as it comes through and not develop until it is out to sea, so impacts will likely be minor if any. However, expect more clouds to wrap up the weekend with some snow showers Saturday night and then some light rain and snow showers later Sunday. The Saturday night round of snow showers may coat the ground in spots, but no significant impact is expected. Sunday's highs will only be in the upper 30s with plenty of clouds and scattered showers, but we'll see the winds relent, if only for a day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
More cold and breezy weather is ours to keep into the first half of next week. That means a mix of clouds, some sunshine, and perhaps a few flurries as our cold northwest flow continues. Highs remain in the low 40s, lows in the mid 20s, and brisk breezes continue to lead to lower wind chills in both cases. The cold may finally ease late next week.
