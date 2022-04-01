April begins on a much quieter note on Friday, pending no April Fools jokes from Mother Nature. It will still be a windy day and those brisk west to northwest winds will usher in more seasonable temperatures, with highs back in the low to mid 50s with clouds and sun along with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Saturday looks to be the pick day of the forecast with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s, close to average for early April. Come Sunday, more clouds and a few passing rain showers are possible as a weak disturbance pivots through, though temperatures remain similar to Saturday.
FRIDAY
April begins with some quieter weather, no fooling. But it's back to seasonable temps in the low to mid 50s for Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A spotty shower or thunderstorm will continue, but most of the day is dry. Brisk winds will linger as well, with a west to northwest wind around 12-25 mph (gusting 30-35mph) helping to usher in the cooler (but not cold) air. Winds will diminish later Friday night into the weekend, but look for a chillier Friday night low down around the freezing mark (32°).
SATURDAY
After all the temperature ups and downs in March, early April looks rather level temperature-wise, with highs not straying too far from seasonable levels for this time of year. So highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. It's the better of the two weekend days, with some April showers back in the forecast come Sunday.
SUNDAY
A weak disturbance sliding through on Sunday will produce partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few passing rain showers, but no heavy rains or washouts are expected on Sunday. With more clouds and a few raindrops, we'll shave a few degrees off of Saturday's highs, with low 50s expected to wrap up the weekend on Sunday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Highs inch back into the mid 50s on Monday, a dry day to start the new work and school week with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. A shower or two is possible Monday night into Tuesday, but temperatures will inch up a few more degrees to near 60° by Tuesday.