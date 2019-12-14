TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and becoming windy with a shower early. Low: 38
SUNDAY: Cloudy to partly sunny, quite windy, and cooler. High: 45
SUNDAY NIGHT: Cold with increasing clouds and winds gradually subsiding. Low: 28
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
It was day two of clouds and raindrops, but with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees warmer on Saturday compared to Friday, most would probably agree that 50-degree rain is less hard to take than Friday’s 30-something-degree rain. Of course, drier and brighter weather would be altogether better, and we’ll try to trend that way on Sunday, if only for a day. That’s because our next storm will quickly approach early next week, bringing with it more than just rain. In fact, a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, and then plain rain are all expected Monday into Tuesday, making for an unsettled and for a time slick start to the new work and school week. We’ll get more of a breather later in the week as drier air settles in, but you’ll be able to see your breath while enjoying that breather as our next shot of cold is due to arrive for the final few days of the fall season. Winter officially begins one week from tonight, specifically next Saturday December 21st at 11:19 p.m.
Two day rainfall totals from our current storm ranged from 0.50” to 1” of rain across much of the area, although some heavier rains Friday night brought totals to 1 to 2 inches across parts of the Delaware Valley and much of New Jersey, with locally higher totals closer to the shore. Today, the steadier rain was found farther west into central Pennsylvania, with occasional showers, drizzle, and fog for most of us along with the briefly milder temperatures. As our storm departs, expect things to dry out overnight, with a leftover rain or even snow shower possible early, mainly towards the higher elevations in the Poconos and the Interstate 81 corridor. Most notably overnight and then continuing into Sunday, it will turn increasingly windy. West winds may gust from 30 to 40 miles-per-hour as our storm wraps up and exits, ushering in some cooler but not yet colder air.
So while clouds will linger through tonight into part of Sunday, some sunshine should manage to find its way through the clouds, with more sun likely the farther south you travel. It’s a blustery and cooler day with highs in the mid 40s, and those brisk breezes adding an extra chill. Outside of the small chance of a shower in the Poconos, it’s a mostly dry end to the weekend. Clouds will then return and thicken Sunday night as some colder air settles in, with lows dropping below freezing and setting the stage for a bout of wintry weather starting Monday.
Some snow should gradually develop on Monday from south to north, and light accumulations of a coating to a few inches are possible before a change to freezing rain later Monday into Monday night. From the Interstate 276 corridor on north, and even more so north of Interstate 78 and through the higher elevations of the Poconos and through far northwestern New Jersey, a light accumulation of ice is possible from an extended period of freezing rain. That icing, if it materializes, could end up being more problematic than the light accumulation of snow that precedes it. It’s a tricky forecast, determining just how long the snow and then the freezing rain hang on before temperatures rise above 32 degrees Monday night into early Tuesday morning and everything changes to plain rain. Icing will be a concern the longest up along the Interstate 80 corridor, where the highest accumulations of snow and ice are both expected. Snow and ice amounts will be determined by the track of our low pressure and how long the cold air persists, so stay tuned to future forecasts as changes are certainly possible. But travel could certainly be slick for a time Monday into Monday night, before temperatures warm enough by Tuesday to alleviate any travel concerns.
The rest of the upcoming week will be dominated by cold and mainly dry weather, save some Wednesday snow showers and flurries as a shot of arctic air gives us a glancing blow. The cold should ease by next weekend, the last one before the holidays, which should make for some dry and pleasant weather for last minute holiday preps.
Have a good night and enjoy the rest of your weekend!