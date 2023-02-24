Thursday afternoon turned out nice with sunshine returning and temperatures climbing into the 60s for many locations, except up closer to the New York border with PA/NJ, where clouds and cool temperatures stubbornly lingered much of the day. An onshore wind kept much of New Jersey in the 40s and 50s. So as expected, temperatures did vary greatly from warm points southwest to chilly points northeast this afternoon. Look for a windy and sharply colder day on Friday with high temperatures topping out in the lower and middle 40s, but with gusty winds it will feel like it is below freezing much of the day. The weekend will start with a cold Saturday with perhaps a few flurries, then a noticeably milder Sunday which should feature more sunshine. Early next week, a more sizable storm could deliver some big snows to upstate New York and New England, but will likely deliver mostly rain for us later Monday into early Tuesday. However, the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey could stand to get a wintry mix, perhaps mostly sleet and freezing rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
It's a partly to mostly sunny, windy and much colder day on Friday with a gusty northwest wind around 15-25mph with potential higher gusts. Those blustery winds will usher in some colder air, so temperatures likely don't move much during the day, holding steady in the low 40s for a while, and even falling a few degrees into the upper 30s during the afternoon. With the winds factored in, wind chills will be near or below freezing for most of the day. Clouds increase Friday night and winds diminish a bit, with lows in the low 20s, one of the colder nights we've seen lately.
SATURDAY
It's a cold start to the last weekend of February, with mostly cloudy skies and a rare colder than average February day with highs only in the mid-30s. A weak disturbance may produce a few morning flurries, more likely from the Lehigh Valley points north into the Poconos and far North Jersey. The gusty winds from Friday will have relaxed, so it's a lighter southerly breeze closer to 5-10mph, which means there won't be too much of a wind chill. Lows will drop into the mid 20s Saturday night as skies trend partly cloudy.
SUNDAY
This will be the better of the two weekend days, both brighter and milder, with a mix of sun and clouds expected for our Sunday. Expect highs to be around 45-50 degrees, a noticeable improvement from Saturday. A southwest breeze picks up a bit, say around 10-15mph during the day, helping to warm us up.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We're tracking a storm for early next week, initially a low up in the Great Lakes before a new one redevelops off the East Coast. But the current thinking is that we see mostly rain as a result, with bigger snows in Upstate New York and over New England. The exception would be the Poconos and far North Jersey, which may be just cold enough for a wintry mix. However, that mix may be more sleet and freezing rain rather than snow, at least the way things look right now. The steadiest rain (and Poconos mix) looks to arrive later Monday into Monday night, tapering off early Tuesday. While this week featured roller coaster temps, we're more uniform and seasonable and mostly in the 40s for the better part of next week
