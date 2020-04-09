Weather Alert

DEZ001-MDZ008-012-NJZ001-007>010-015>019-PAZ054-055-060>062-070- 071-101>106-100845- /O.NEW.KPHI.WI.Y.0008.200410T1100Z-200410T2300Z/ /O.EXT.KPHI.WI.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-200409T2300Z/ New Castle-Cecil-Kent MD-Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset- Mercer-Salem-Gloucester-Camden-Northwestern Burlington-Carbon- Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia- Western Chester-Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery- Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Elkton, Chestertown, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 332 PM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey, east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and northern Delaware. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 7 PM EDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 7 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish somewhat tonight, though a breezy night is expected with gusts over 30 mph possible. Winds will then increase again on Friday as the second Wind Advisory goes into effect. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. && $$