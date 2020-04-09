Weather in a word Thursday: changeable. The day started quiet enough with some clouds and lighter showers moving through early this morning. That was followed by some sun, which allowed temperatures to spike into the low to mid 60s, with that warmth then fueling some gusty showers and thunderstorms either side of midday that produced some strong and damaging winds, heavy downpours, and even hail for some. Those storms developed out ahead of a strong cold front, which swept through and swept the storms away, allowing for some sunshine to return later in the day. But blustery westerly winds behind our front kicked up and will continue into Friday, ushering in some much colder air. Phew! Changeable seems an appropriate word choice, right? So after an unseasonably warm week so far, it will end on a much cooler and windy note with highs not much better than 50 degrees, and a brisk wind that will make it feel even colder. Outside of a spotty shower through Friday, it's mostly dry right through the upcoming Easter weekend, including Easter itself, with a gradual decrease in wind and increase in temperatures by the holiday. Our next storm arrives Sunday night and Monday, and could come with some heavy, soaking rain as well as the potential for another round of gusty storms to start next week.
TONIGHT
Strong west winds will continue to blow through the night, still gusting as high as 40 miles-per-hour at times, all the while ushering in much colder air than what we've been accustomed to this week. A rain or snow shower is possible, but most of the night will be dry albeit partly to mostly cloudy. Lows drop into the mid 30s, a big difference from the milder nights in the 40s and 50s that have been the rule for most of the week so far.
FRIDAY
Good Friday certainly won't feel as good weather-wise as the rest of the week has, thanks to unseasonably cool air as highs struggle to do much better than 50 degrees, a good 10 to 20 degree drop from the past few days. Low pressure wrapping up over eastern Canada will continue to produce blustery west to northwest winds that will continue to gust up to 45 miles-per-hour, adding an additional chill to an already chilly day. Weather-wise, expect more clouds than sunshine with a spotty shower, mainly north of the Lehigh Valley in the higher elevations where it could be a rain or snow shower. Lows will drop to around or below freezing overnight as skies clear but rather brisk breezes remain.
THIS WEEKEND
Most of the Easter Holiday Weekend is expected to be dry, with a little less wind and gradually moderating temperatures. High pressure will slide across the Virginias over the course of the weekend and keep the rain away for Saturday and Sunday, and winds shifting from the west and northwest to the south and southwest will help start a warming trend. Saturday will still be a bit breezy, but not nearly as windy as the preceding few days, and should feature partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will inch up a bit from Friday, but still remain a bit cooler than normal and top out in the mid 50s. Come Easter, we'll bounce back nicely into the mid 60s, with a mix of clouds and some sun as we eke out a dry day. Things change rather dramatically however by Sunday night.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
A soaking rain is likely as strong low pressure tracks to our northwest through the eastern Great Lakes. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible for many at this point, and a few thunderstorms can't be ruled out as some warmth and instability sneaks up ahead of the storm. There’s also the threat for some severe storms to our south, and we’ll have to watch how far north that severe threat gets. Highs may climb back above 70 degrees on Monday, while the rest of the week looks much cooler. The heaviest rain is expected later Sunday night into Monday morning, with some possible clearing and drying late in the day Monday before the cool air settles in through the rest of the week.