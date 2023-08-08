It was a rough late Monday and Monday evening across parts of the area with downpours, damaging wind gusts and hail in some areas. Those of you that need to cleanup will encounter generally good weather today aside from a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Highs will top out in the middle 70s with windy conditions.
The rest of the week will feature a few more thunderstorm chances later on Thursday and again on Saturday.
Wednesday and perhaps Friday may be the best bets for entirely dry days this week, with highs remaining in the 80s most of the week, whether or not we're dry or wet and whether we're comfy or sticky.
The 90-degree heat that has eluded as much of the summer remains absent from the forecast.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY
Look for a mix of clouds and sun today along with a shower or thunderstorm in some locations, but it doesn't look nearly as active as Monday. It will be a cooler day with highs only in the middle and upper 70s. We should dry out and clear later Tuesday into the overnight hours, with lowering humidity as well as a brief shot of comfort arrives for mid-week.
WEDNESDAY
This will be the pick day of the work week weather-wise, with mostly sunny skies, the lowest humidity levels we'll see for the week, and comfortably and seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s. Be sure to enjoy it, as some sticky and stormy weather returns by Thursday.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
We'll likely wrap up the week with higher humidity, more clouds, and another opportunity for a few showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Initially it looked like Friday may face the same fate, but the latest trends suggest we may wrap up the week with some partly sunny and mainly dry weather on Friday, with a few additional pop-up storms to kick off the weekend on Saturday. However, late week rain chances in this fast moving weather pattern are likely to change day-to-day. It will remain warm with highs in the mid 80s through next weekend, but there is still no really hot weather in sight
