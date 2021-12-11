SATURDAY: Becoming windy and warm (many record highs) with considerable clouds; a couple of showers mainly later in the day High: 64
SATURDAY NIGHT: A couple of evening showers (and maybe even a t-storm); otherwise, clouds breaking late, windy, and turning colder. Low: 36
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 45, Low: 28
Starting today and lasting for the foreseeable future, our temperatures will vary between unseasonably warm (this Saturday and then again later next week), seasonably cool (Sunday) pleasantly mild (middle of next week). Sorry snow lovers, but prospects for cold and snow from now through at least next weekend (December 18th-19th) look hard to come by. But if you like a warmer than average pattern to make amends for our cold November, then the next 7 to 10 days are for you. Outside of some rain showers mainly later Saturday afternoon into the evening ahead of a cold front, we're mainly dry through the middle of next week.
SATURDAY
Expect a windy and warm start to the weekend as some record highs will be challenged. The Allentown record is 61 degrees, and the Reading one is 66 degrees. Both may fall, as highs are expected in the mid to upper 60s thanks to brisk southwest winds pumping up the heat, if only for a day. As a cold front approaches, some showers are likely, but outside of a period first thing in the morning around sunrise, most should hold off until late in the afternoon and evening. So with any luck, the first half of the day is mostly dry, except perhaps a brief shower, and while plenty of clouds are expected, a little sun can't be ruled out and will go a long way in warming us up even more. Rainfall totals look unimpressive, with most spots under a quarter of an inch of rain. The one exception might come Saturday evening when the aforementioned cold front is expected to cross the region. A line of heavier showers may accompany this front putting down a quick tenth to a quarter inch of rain. On top of that, strong and potentially damaging wind gusts may even accompany this line of showers, especially south of the Lehigh Valley where the Storm Prediction Center does have the area highlighted under a "marginal" threat for severe weather. This could very well be a case where there's no lightning and thunder that accompany the showers…simply just strong winds. Outside of the potential for these strong winds accompanying the showers, we also expect winds in general to be quite gusty, perhaps up to 40 miles-per-hour or so, anywhere from Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. For that, the National Weather Service has placed all of the region under a Wind Advisory for the aforementioned period. Be sure to secure any loose objects outside.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Drier but more seasonably cool weather returns later in the weekend and early next week, with a pair of partly to mostly sunny days Sunday and Monday. A brisk breeze will add a chill on Sunday, with winds gradually diminishing early next week. Sunday will be the lone seasonably cool day of the forecast next week, with highs in the mid 40s. Highs will inch up closer to 50 degrees by Monday.
REST OF NEXT WEEK
Weather in a word: warm. Well, let's throw the adjective increasingly in there too. Expect highs to steadily climb through the 50s as the week progresses, with 60-something-degree warmth having a chance at returning by Thursday or Friday. There could be a few showers by the end of the week, but any clouds or showers shouldn't stop the return of the unseasonably mild air.
