Tuesday got a little warmer compared to the weekend and Monday, and that warming trend continues today ahead of our next cold front, which should produce nothing more than some extra clouds and perhaps a shower or two later this afternoon into the early evening, mainly from the Lehigh Valley and points north. The bigger impact from that front will be a two-day shot of noticeably cooler air, which settles in for Thursday and Friday. Brisk southwest breezes ahead of our front will send highs into the mid 70s today, while cooler northwest winds behind our front will drop highs into the low and mid 60s to wrap up the week. Ironically, the normal high for this time of year is right in between in the mid to upper 60s. All the while, skies should be no worse than partly sunny as the mainly dry pattern continues through Saturday. Later in the weekend, we'll have to watch the remnants of what is now Hurricane Delta, which is likely to make landfall along the Northern Gulf Coast Friday afternoon or evening. Depending on the track of the leftover tropical rains, we could see an increase in clouds and rain chances late Sunday into early next week, but that's far from certain.
TODAY
As high pressure slides off the coast, a cold front will sweep through the Northeast later this afternoon into tonight. After skies were covered with a fair amount of mid and high clouds first thing this morning, those clouds have since moved out giving way to mostly sunny skies. We can expect this mostly sunny sky to continue for a bit through the afternoon, however, as the aforementioned cold front moves closer from our north, look for the clouds to increase with a few showers not out of the question, especially the farther north you travel from the Lehigh Valley. A west to southwest wind will also be gusty ahead of our front, sustained 12 to 25 miles-per-hour with gusts up to 35 miles-per-hour, and this will help deliver our warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid 70s ahead of any passing rain showers later this afternoon. Remember however that not everyone will get wet and any showers should be mostly light and scattered (can’t entirely rule out an isolated heavier shower with strong winds). If you don't see any raindrops later, the next chance of rain doesn't come along until later in the weekend.
TONIGHT
As our aforementioned cold front continues to slide off to our south and east, an early evening shower can’t entirely be ruled out, then much of the rest of the night looks dry. Skies should be partly cloudy, and winds will change to more of a west, or even northwesterly direction, which will drive in some cooler air. Expect those winds to remain a bit gusty as well, perhaps up to 30 miles-per-hour. Overnight lows will settle back into the upper 40s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Behind our front, it's much cooler to wrap up the week with some brisk winds on Thursday ushering in the cooler air, which sticks around through Friday night. Expect partly sunny skies and breezy weather on Thursday with lots of sunshine and a relaxing wind on Friday as high pressure builds in once again. Highs will be in the low 60s on Thursday with a northwest wind up to 10 to 20 miles-per-hour making for an even cooler feel. Then we'll inch up into the mid 60s on Friday as winds relax as high pressure builds in and crests overhead.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks nice to start the holiday weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs warming back into the mid 70s as southwest winds return. Clouds increase on Sunday as we watch the likely remnants of Delta to our southwest, the hurricane expected to impact the Gulf States Friday evening. Any rain right now, if it makes it this far north, should likely hold off until Sunday night or Monday. There's also a chance the remnant rains remain to our south and west and never quite make it this far north as well. Stay tuned.