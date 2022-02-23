Our latest storm system moves away today with just a lingering sprinkle or shower. Windy and warm weather remain in place today with afternoon highs hitting the middle 60s! By the end of the week, temperatures will be noticeably colder and an area of low pressure will be tracking northward through Tennessee and Kentucky towards the Ohio Valley. That system will send a decent swath of moisture in our direction colliding with the colder air and bringing a good chance for a mix of snow, ice, and rain Thursday night into Friday. Parts of the area could see a small accumulation of snow and sleet causing slick spots on area roadways.
WEDNESDAY
For the last few weeks, it seems like we get a one-day shot each week of 60-degree warmth, and Wednesday may be our day for the week ahead. Look for a lingering sprinkle or shower today as the next front moves toward the area; otherwise some sun should boost those temperatures into the middle 60s. A cold front will track through later in the afternoon, and behind that front, seasonably colder air will make a comeback for the latter half of the week.
THURSDAY
Temperatures will take a tumble Thursday in the wake of the cold front that slides through Wednesday afternoon. A northeasterly wind flow will help funnel in the much colder air, and we can expect highs to drop back into the upper 30s. At the same time, Thursday looks like a mostly cloudy day as the next storm system gathers to our south and west. It's possible some snow, or a mix of snow, sleet, and rain may arrive late in the day Thursday, but it seems there will be a better opportunity for snow or a wintry mix overnight Thursday.
FRIDAY
The low pressure system moving up from our southwest Thursday night will transfer its energy to a new low somewhere off the Delmarva or New Jersey Shoreline Friday morning. That low will then continue tracking northeastward throughout Friday. The timing of when this new coastal low forms will be key with regards to what type of precipitation we see on Friday. Right now, we're going with a forecast of a wintry mix changing to rain from south to north on Friday; however, if the new coastal low develops quicker and further south, a colder scenario would ensure and that could mean more snow for our region. Changes are likely as this still a couple of days away so make sure to keep updated.