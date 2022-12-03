We wrapped up the week with mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool highs in the low to mid 40s, and some similar weather is expected for Sunday and Monday too. Yes, Saturday was skipped intentionally, as a cold front will bring a round of primarily morning rain, along with some brisk winds and briefly milder temperatures into the mid 50s. After a pair of cool, dry, and pleasant days Sunday and Monday, another round of rain likely arrives on Tuesday, with chillier temperatures likely returning later in the week. So, our options are either 50-something-degree highs but with rainy weather, like Saturday, Tuesday, and maybe Wednesday, or 40-something-degree highs but with sunny and dry weather. There's no snow or bitter cold in the forecast, at least just yet.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
A fast moving cold front will sweep through the area Saturday, which will be a cloudy and windy but mild day overall, the mildest of the forecast in fact. Highs will be into the mid 50s despite the clouds, wind, and yes, some rain as well. Expect a round of steadier rain from sunrise to about midday, then a mostly but not entirely dry afternoon, as there could be another brief shower late in the afternoon as our front passes through. A quarter to an half inch of rain is the general expectation, with most of that falling the first half of the day. Southerly winds will average around 15-25mph and may gust over 30mph at times.
SUNDAY
Behind our front on Sunday, expect plenty of sunshine, lighter winds, and the better overall weekend day. It will however be noticeably cooler than Saturday, with highs back in the low to mid 40s, with light westerly breeze around 10mph making it feel just a bit cooler. Still, it's the preferred weekend day for holiday preps, like outdoor decorating or shopping perhaps.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We'll sneak in a nice Monday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs inching back up a few degrees into the mid 40s. Yet another cold front slides through on Tuesday, and we'll again be on the milder side of it which means some rain and highs back up near 50 degrees.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Colder temperatures should gradually sink south in our direction later next week and by next weekend, with highs back closer to 40 degrees. There could be some rain, and if it's just cold enough, perhaps some snow (especially in the higher elevations) sometime Friday or then again later next weekend.
TRACK THE WEATHER: