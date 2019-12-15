TODAY: Cloudy to partly sunny, windy and cooler. High: 49
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 28
MONDAY: Cloudy with a little snow changing to sleet, then freezing rain late; untreated surfaces will be slick with a C-2" possible. High: 35 Low: 32
|WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LANCASTER COUNTY FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM MONDAY
After dodging raindrops for two straight days, we'll be hard-pressed to find a flaw in Sunday's mainly dry forecast. That said, the winds will whip at times, perhaps flinging those Holiday decorations around while also nipping at temperatures. By mid to late next week, Sunday's "cooler" feel will be replaced by downright frigid air. And tucked in between now and then, a wintry mix to rain in store for Monday and Tuesday. This is the timeframe to watch closely for updates regarding a minor accumulation of snow and sleet ahead of the potentially more impactful icing caused by freezing rain.
But, as we usually do around here, let's take this all one day and precipitation type at a time...
Starting with 48-hour rainfall totals from our recent storm which ranged from 1/2” to 1” of rain across much of the area, although some heavier rains Friday night brought totals 1" to 2" across parts of the Delaware Valley and much of New Jersey, with locally higher totals closer to the shore. Saturday, the steadier rain was found farther west into central Pennsylvania, with occasional showers, drizzle, and fog for most of us along with the briefly milder temperatures. After our rain blew over, winds ramped up Saturday night, which brings us to Sunday.
West winds may occasionally gust between 30 and 40 miles-an-hour at times, mixing down some cooler but not yet colder air Sunday. Highs in the middle to upper 40s will feel perhaps 5 to 10 degrees lower than that along those brisk winds. Not too bad for a December Day, but a noticeable drop from yesterday's lower 50s. Clouds will linger into part of Sunday with some sunshine returning as day goes on. It's a mostly dry end to the weekend, save a shower or two in the Poconos and points west. Skies will cloud up later Sunday night as lows drop below freezing. This will set the stage for a bout of wintry weather starting Monday.
Some snow should gradually develop south of the Mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday morning as a warm front lifts across Mason-Dixon Line. This snow will spread farther north across the area during the day, gradually transitioning to sleet as warmer air aloft overruns colder air at the ground. That transition will happen from south to north Monday afternoon with light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two of snow and sleet possible.
Snow and sleet will gradually change over to freezing rain later Monday into Monday night. From the Interstate 276 corridor on north, and even more so north of Interstate 78 and through the higher elevations of the Poconos and through far northwestern New Jersey, a light accumulation of ice is possible from an extended period of freezing rain. That icing, if it materializes, could end up being more problematic than the light accumulation of snow that precedes it. It’s a tricky forecast, determining just how long the snow and then the freezing rain hang on before temperatures rise above 32 degrees Monday night into early Tuesday morning and everything changes to plain rain. Icing will be a concern the longest up along the Interstate 80 corridor, where the highest accumulations of ice are expected.
Snow and ice amounts will be determined by the track of our low pressure and how long the cold air persists, so stay tuned to future forecasts as changes are certainly possible. But travel could certainly be slick for a time Monday into Monday night, especially points north, before temperatures warm enough by Tuesday to alleviate any travel concerns.
The rest of the upcoming week will be dominated by cold and mainly dry weather, save some Wednesday snow showers and flurries as a shot of arctic air gives us a glancing blow. The cold should ease by next weekend, the last one before the holidays, which should make for some dry and pleasant weather for last-minute holiday preps.
Wishes for a wonderful rest of your weekend!