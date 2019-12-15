TODAY: Windy and cooler as skies turn out partly sunny. High: 47
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 28
MONDAY: Cloudy with a little snow changing to sleet, then freezing rain late; untreated surfaces will be slick with a C-2" possible. High: 35 Low: 32
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Saturday was day two of clouds and raindrops, but most would probably agree that 50-degree rain is less hard to take than Friday’s 30-something-degree rain. Of course, drier and brighter weather would be altogether better, and we’ll try to trend that way on Sunday, if only for a day. That’s because our next storm is quickly approaching...
A light wintry mix of snow, ice, and plain rain are all expected Monday into Tuesday making for an unsettled and slick start to the new work and school week. We’ll get more of a breather later in the week as drier air settles in, but you’ll be able to see your breath while enjoying that breather as our next shot of cold is due to arrive for the final few days of the fall season. Winter officially begins in less than a week on Saturday, December 21st at 11:19 p.m.
Two-day rainfall totals from our recent storm ranged from 1/2” to 1” of rain across much of the area, although some heavier rains Friday night brought totals 1" to 2" across parts of the Delaware Valley and much of New Jersey, with locally higher totals closer to the shore. Saturday, the steadier rain was found farther west into central Pennsylvania, with occasional showers, drizzle, and fog for most of us along with the briefly milder temperatures. After our rain blew over, winds ramped up, which will be a continued theme for your Sunday. West winds may gust up to 30 miles-an-hour or higher, ushering in some cooler but not yet colder air.
So while clouds will linger into part of Sunday, some sunshine should manage to find its way through the clouds as the day goes on, with more sun likely the farther south you travel. It’s a windy and cooler day with highs in the upper 40s, and those brisk breezes adding an extra chill. Outside of the small chance of a shower in the Poconos and points west, it’s a mostly dry end to the weekend. Clouds will then return and thicken Sunday night as some colder air settles in, with lows dropping below freezing and setting the stage for a bout of wintry weather starting Monday.
Some snow should gradually develop towards dawn Monday farther south, and then spread the north, with light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two in a few spots possible as snow mixes with sleet then eventually changes over to freezing rain later Monday into Monday night. From the Interstate 276 corridor on north, and even more so north of Interstate 78 and through the higher elevations of the Poconos and through far northwestern New Jersey, a light accumulation of ice is possible from an extended period of freezing rain. That icing, if it materializes, could end up being more problematic than the light accumulation of snow that precedes it. It’s a tricky forecast, determining just how long the snow and then the freezing rain hang on before temperatures rise above 32 degrees Monday night into early Tuesday morning and everything changes to plain rain. Icing will be a concern the longest up along the Interstate 80 corridor, where the highest accumulations of ice are expected. Snow and ice amounts will be determined by the track of our low pressure and how long the cold air persists, so stay tuned to future forecasts as changes are certainly possible. But travel could certainly be slick for a time Monday into Monday night, especially points north, before temperatures warm enough by Tuesday to alleviate any travel concerns.
The rest of the upcoming week will be dominated by cold and mainly dry weather, save some Wednesday snow showers and flurries as a shot of arctic air gives us a glancing blow. The cold should ease by next weekend, the last one before the holidays, which should make for some dry and pleasant weather for last-minute holiday preps.
Wishes for a wonderful rest of your weekend!