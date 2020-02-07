Weather Alert

NJZ001-007-PAZ060>062-080000- /O.CON.KPHI.WI.Y.0005.000000T0000Z-200208T0000Z/ Sussex-Warren-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 1007 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren and Sussex. In Pennsylvania, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. && $$