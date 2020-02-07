We will still need to contend with some rain into the afternoon Friday as an area of low pressure and its trailing cold front continues to make its way through the region. Temperatures continue in the 40s in many locations with 30s in the northern parts of the area. As some colder air makes its way into the area the rain could end as snow, especially to the north and west of the Lehigh Valley where a quick coating to an inch or so of snow isn’t out of the question. Behind the front, it turns very windy on Friday and also much cooler, but also drier as we finally clear skies out a bit for the start of the weekend. While the weekend looks mainly dry albeit seasonably chilly, another stretch of unsettled weather may set up for most of next week. But there’s still no sustained cold or threat for significant winter weather in the forecast, which has certainly been the story of this winter so far.
THIS AFTERNOON
As the dynamic low continues to push off to the northeast it will pull the precipitation out of our viewing area. However, with the colder air now rushing in on the strong winds out of the west it will change some of the rain, particularly north and west, over to snow before coming to end. Any snow accumulations this afternoon will be minimal with nothing more than a coating to 1" or so north and northwest of the Lehigh Valley at those accumulations will be reserved, for the most part, to non-paved surfaces. Otherwise, it's going to continue to be very windy with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. While this will cause temperatures to crash this afternoon after peaking earlier today, it will also help dry off any wet surfaces before temperatures fall below 32° in most locations.
TONIGHT
Wind will begin to diminish overnight as skies clear. By daybreak on Saturday temperatures will be in the middle 20s, which is somewhat normal for early February but not so normal for what we've experienced over the past week or so. Thankfully, the wind will have dried out most surfaces by the time temps fall below 32°, but any standing water will freeze tonight.
SATURDAY
Winds will have diminished by the start of the weekend and skies will finally clear, at least partially, good enough for partly sunny skies. It will be the most sun we’ve seen since Monday, but we won’t see anything close to the 60° warmth that accompanied that sunshine. Expect a mix of sun and clouds but a seasonably cold day with highs in the upper 30s. A weak disturbance will pass through Saturday night and early Sunday morning with nothing more than a snow shower or two, but what initially looked a little more robust with some steadier light snow earlier this week has now become nothing more than some conversational snowflakes in the middle of your weekend.
SUNDAY
A snow shower or some flurries could linger early Sunday morning in a few spots and the day should begin on the cloudier side, but as our weak disturbance exits, clouds should break for at least some sun as the day progresses. Seasonably chilly highs around 40 degrees should be the rule to wrap up our mainly dry weekend, before another fairly mild (for early February) and also rather unsettled week of weather with multiple rain chances again looks to set up for next week.
MONDAY
Once again it looks like an unsettled start to the new work and school week with a period or two of rain likely on Monday. High temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 40s. A snow shower is possible well to the north and west of the Lehigh Valley.