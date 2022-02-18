After an opening volley of snow and cold earlier this week, another taste of spring returned on Thursday, with 60-degree warmth and record challenging highs for many along with a few record highs including Reading. But, a cold front is bringing cooler temperatures and blustery winds through the day today. The temperature will fall into the 30s by the end of the afternoon as that colder air rushes in from the north and west. While most of the weekend is dry, a quick snow shower or even a brief squall on Saturday will serve as a reminder that is indeed still winter, at least for the next month. However, another round of spring-like temperatures returns next week, with widespread 50-something-degree highs likely Monday through Wednesday.
FRIDAY
It will remain windy during the day with 40 mph gusts expected, this time from the northwest. Clouds break for sunshine with temperatures tumbling into the 30s later this afternoon. We'll be back down to seasonably cold levels Friday night with lows down around 20 degrees, although winds will diminish, just for the night before kicking back up on Saturday.
SATURDAY
While both weekend days are seasonably chilly, this will be the more wintry-feeling day, thanks to a gusty breeze and even a few snowflakes. Expect partly sunny skies with highs around 40 degrees, but west winds will still be active and gust around 40mph, keeping wind chills below freezing most of the day. Furthermore, a weak disturbance will pivot through and could touch off a few snow showers for anyone and even a brief squall for a few. The ground could whiten in any localized heavier squall, but no accumulation is expected from any lighter snow showers.
SUNDAY
With more sunshine and a flake-free day, this will get the nod as the better weekend day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s once again. A light northwest breeze will linger, but closer to 10-15mph and not as gusty as the preceding few days.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Highs will surge back into the 50s for the first half of next week, with partly sunny skies expected Monday and Wednesday and more clouds with some passing rain showers tucked in between on Tuesday. Right now, no big storms are on the weather menu through next week, although seasonably chilly temps return late in the week.