A widespread 1 to 3 inches of snow fell right on schedule during the middle of Wednesday, before snow changed to rain from south to north as warmer air arrived.
Today will feature more clouds than sun along with a gusty wind at times. Winds will average 15-25 mph out of the west-southwest throughout the day.
There's no real cold air in the wake of our storm, so while Friday will be a bit chilly and brisk, three of the next four days will see temperatures in the 40s, with the mildest weather coming this weekend.
There could be some showers or a period of rain late Sunday and Sunday night as the next system affects the area.
Next week looks unsettled and eventually colder, but not until the end of the week and the start of February.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY
We will see more clouds than sun today, but the big story will be the wind. Winds coming out of the west-southwest averaging 15-25 mph through the day will make it feel a bit cooler than it actually is.
Temperatures will hold steady around or just above 40 degrees, but it will feel closer to freezing with that blustery breeze factored in.
FRIDAY
We'll have a quiet end to the work and school week on Friday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine, less wind, but slightly chillier temps in exchange.
Seasonably cold highs will be in the upper 30s, before milder 40s return for the coming weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday will be the better weekend day, with partly sunny skies as temps inch higher into the mid 40s, although southwesterly breezes will be on the increase and help to bring in the warmer temperatures.
Clouds return for Sunday, which should trend mostly cloudy. While much of the day is dry, there could be a late day or more likely an overnight chance for a few rain showers or a period of rain. It's a mild day though despite the increased clouds, with highs in the mid and even upper 40s.
It also looks mild at the Linc in Philadelphia for the Eagles NFC Championship game, with game time temperatures around 50 degrees. The best chance for any showers should be overnight and most if not all of the game should be mainly dry, at least the way things look right now.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
While there may actually be some bona fide cold air set to come down to open up February later next week, we'll end what has been a warm January with more highs in the low 40s from Monday through Wednesday.
It looks cloudier and unsettled mid-week with the chance of mainly rain, given the lack of cold air, with Tuesday night and Wednesday the best chance for some wet weather. The cold would follow late in the week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: