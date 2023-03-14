THE BIG PICTURE
A Nor'easter will bring some very heavy snowfall to parts of New England and Upstate New York and the southern fringes of that heavy snowfall will impact portions of the Poconos and Northwestern New Jersey through today. Winter Storm Warnings are currently in effect from the National Weather Service for northeast PA and northwest NJ.
Meanwhile, further south and west, lesser amounts of snow are expected and there will likely be a sharp gradient where the snow cuts off to hardly anything.
Regardless of how much snow one sees, one thing is for certain, some strong gusty winds and chilly air will be felt all across the region working through Tuesday and Wednesday.
The weather does turn quiet and dry otherwise moving through the middle of the week.
By Thursday and Friday, winds will really back down, and some much milder temperatures will make a comeback to the region as highs climb back through the 50s, perhaps even making a push towards 60 degrees on Friday for St. Patrick's Day!
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY
There will be some lingering snow showers, steadiest through early afternoon and more north around the Poconos, before tapering to flurries later in the day.
Highs today are only expected to reach the upper 30s. A tight pressure gradient will set up and as a result will lead to some gusty winds upwards of 30-45 miles-per-hour.
Those blustery conditions could lead to wind chills below freezing throughout the day and we'll also need to watch for possible power outages, especially for locations to the north where there is more snow.
It'll remain mostly cloudy during the evening as precipitation wraps up and temperatures drop to the upper 20s.
Winds will stay blustery overnight, too, so wind chills will likely be in the lower 20s and teens in some spots.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure will slowly build in from our west for Wednesday and Thursday leading to a pair of dry days with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are still expected to be quite gusty Wednesday with the squeeze play going on between high pressure to our west and our departing storm system over the Canadian Maritimes.
High temperatures will also remain somewhat chilly Wednesday only topping out in the low to mid 40s with wind chills still well down into the 30s courtesy of the gusty winds.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Thursday should turn much more comfortable as high pressure builds overhead really lightening the winds. At the same time, some much milder air builds back into the region, raising high temperatures back into the mid 50s.
Dry conditions continue with partly sunny skies for Friday as a southerly breeze continues pumping in mild air raising afternoon highs into the upper 50s - some backyards may even make a run towards 60 degrees on Friday as well!
Clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches bringing a few showers late Friday evening into Saturday in the form of plain old rain.
Now, if you have plans for St. Patrick's Day you won' run into any weather problems during the day but rain gear is a good idea to have late Friday into Saturday if your plans take you outside.
TRACK THE WEATHER: