It has certainly been a winter to remember.
Last winter, we got only 5 inches of snow over the entire winter! That could not be more different this year.
And we're not done yet...
Let's review the winter so far:
NOVEMBER
We saw flurries for the first time in November.
DECEMBER
In December, we got our first accumulating snowfall of the season on the second week of the month. It came in just under an inch.
The following week we got more snow. First, we got an inch of wet snow.
Then, a few days later, we got our first big snowfall. Over 11 inches piled up in the Lehigh Valley. Berks County got a few inches less, many spots ended up with 9 inches.
The rest of December was pretty quiet.
There were a couple days that parts of the Poconos, Schuylkill County, and the northern Lehigh Valley saw some lake effect flurries or dustings of snow.
As for the rest of the us, it was just too warm for snow. We had highs in the 40s, 50s, and even 60s!
Remember that rainy and mild weather on Christmas?
We saw 1 to 3 inches of rain between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and we made it to the mid 60s Christmas morning.
JANUARY
Right after New Year's, we got snow on the first Sunday of 2021. There was a widespread inch in the morning. In the afternoon some parts of our area saw more snow, particularly the Poconos.
After that, we had another quiet month.
While we saw a few flurries, we went weeks without any accumulating snow.
Then, the switch flipped on the last day of the month.
On January 31st, we got close to 5 inches as our big snowstorm got started.
FEBRUARY
And the snow kept coming. The snowstorm lasted three days, wrapping up on Groundhog Day.
For the Lehigh Valley, this was the second biggest snowstorm on record--more snow than the Blizzard of 1996.
Some parts of the Lehigh Valley got just over 30 inches. Many spots in the the Lehigh Valley and Berks County got 25 inches. Other spots were closer to 20 inches.
Unlike December and January, the winter weather kept coming in February.
There was snowy or icy weather 12 of the first 19 days of the month.
After the big snowstorm, there were a handful of smaller snows, bringing 1 to 3 inches. We also had some icy mornings.
Later in the month, we got more plowable snow.
Many spots in Berks County and the Leigh Valley got 3 to 5 inches from that storm. Some parts of Chester, Montgomery, Bucks, and Mercer Counties got 7 to 9 inches.
The morning after that plowable snow, parts of region woke up to icy driveways and icy cars.
Freezing drizzle caused a glaze of ice over the night.
Other parts of our area woke up to some more snow or saw another inch of snow fall later in the morning.
Already, this February is the third snowiest on record.
Even though this winter has felt really snowy, it turs out that's typical.
Despite the snow "drought" last winter, we've had our fair share of snowy winters over the last decade.
We've gotten more snow than average 5 of 8 last winters. On average, we get 33 inches of snow.